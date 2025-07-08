I've never seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra this cheap – this Prime Day deal is insane
Get a huge £250 off Samsung's all-in-one smartwatch, health monitor and activity powerhouse
Samsung will soon host a new Unpacked presentation where it is expected to announce new smartwatches. However, why wait until then? There's an incredible deal on the current Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra that knocks a massive £250 off the price.
Thanks to Amazon Prime Day – which runs through to 11 July – you can get Samsung's most powerful, activity-friendly watch for less than £350. That's even better than the deals last Black Friday.
Yes, there is likely to be a new model announced soon, but it'll be many months before it's anywhere near this price.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's currently-available watch range. Made with a titanium casing, it looks as good on a commute as it does when climbing a mountain.
What other colours are available?
As well as the classic orange band, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal is available for the white and black models too.
And if you don't need something quite as universal and powerful, or just not as chunky as the Ultra, there's a great Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 too. It's available for just £189 – that's £100 off!
In fact, you might find it even cheaper elsewhere.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal?
You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals above. However, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial today and not have to pay a penny for the subscription until the month is up.
That way, you can get the deal and even cancel your membership before the first payment is due.
