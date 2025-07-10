"Best watch I've ever had" – Battery life bruiser Apple Watch Ultra 2 is £140 cheaper on Prime Day
Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra just took a Prime Day price dive
I can write about all the deals on affordable smartwatches for Prime Day; people always want to hear about offers on well-known brands like Apple. I totally understand it: cheap watches are cheap year-round, but it's premium wearables with hefty discounts that get people excited.
If that's the case with you, boy, have I got a deal for you! Although we didn't witness the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 last year, the brand did introduce a new, Black Titanium version of its flagship wearable, which is now available for £140 less at Amazon.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium) is the ultimate adventure-ready smartwatch. With a rugged 49 mm titanium case, ultra-bright 3,000‑nit LTPO OLED display, precision dual-frequency GPS, and up to 36 hours of battery (extendable to 72 hrs in Low Power Mode), it’s built for serious athletes and explorers.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium is a powerhouse smartwatch built for serious athletes, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts.
Housed in a rugged 49 mm titanium case with sapphire crystal glass, it’s water-resistant to 100 m, dust-rated to IP6X, and certified for recreational diving up to 40 m. The Ultra 2 features a 3,000-nit LTPO OLED Retina display – the brightest ever from the brand – ensuring readability even in the harshest sunlight.
Powered by the fast and efficient S9 chip, it supports on-device Siri, seamless animations, and a new double-tap gesture for effortless control. The battery lasts up to 36 hours during standard use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, making it ideal for multi-day treks or long endurance events.
The smartwatch features dual-frequency GPS for pinpoint accuracy, auto-tracked detection for runners, offline maps, and backtrack routing for hikers. It also works with the Oceanic+ app to function as a fully-featured dive computer. Health and fitness tools include ECG, heart rate tracking, SpO₂, skin temperature, sleep stages, and new Training Load and Vitals apps.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.