"Best watch I've ever had" – Battery life bruiser Apple Watch Ultra 2 is £140 cheaper on Prime Day

I can write about all the deals on affordable smartwatches for Prime Day; people always want to hear about offers on well-known brands like Apple. I totally understand it: cheap watches are cheap year-round, but it's premium wearables with hefty discounts that get people excited.

If that's the case with you, boy, have I got a deal for you! Although we didn't witness the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 last year, the brand did introduce a new, Black Titanium version of its flagship wearable, which is now available for £140 less at Amazon.

Save 18% Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): was £799 now £659 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium) is the ultimate adventure-ready smartwatch. With a rugged 49 mm titanium case, ultra-bright 3,000‑nit LTPO OLED display, precision dual-frequency GPS, and up to 36 hours of battery (extendable to 72 hrs in Low Power Mode), it’s built for serious athletes and explorers.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium is a powerhouse smartwatch built for serious athletes, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Housed in a rugged 49 mm titanium case with sapphire crystal glass, it’s water-resistant to 100 m, dust-rated to IP6X, and certified for recreational diving up to 40 m. The Ultra 2 features a 3,000-nit LTPO OLED Retina display – the brightest ever from the brand – ensuring readability even in the harshest sunlight.

Powered by the fast and efficient S9 chip, it supports on-device Siri, seamless animations, and a new double-tap gesture for effortless control. The battery lasts up to 36 hours during standard use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, making it ideal for multi-day treks or long endurance events.

The smartwatch features dual-frequency GPS for pinpoint accuracy, auto-tracked detection for runners, offline maps, and backtrack routing for hikers. It also works with the Oceanic+ app to function as a fully-featured dive computer. Health and fitness tools include ECG, heart rate tracking, SpO₂, skin temperature, sleep stages, and new Training Load and Vitals apps.