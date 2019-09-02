Amazon's best cheap protein powder deal: restock your supps today

What a better way to start the week than to get yourself some cheap protein powder from Amazon. Many Amift products – Amazon's own nutrition brand – are 20% off today, including cheap whey protein powders, advanced whey protein powder deals, discounted protein bars and a range of vitamin deals too.

Cheap protein powder deals are not all that hard to come by, but often it comes at a price of inferior-quality ingredients or other unwanted additives (e.g. added sugar or high fat content). Amfit delivers on taste AND quality too, with low fat and sugar content, it is a great product for an even better price.

• Buy Amfit Nutrition - Advanced whey protein powder, Chocolate, 64 Servings, 1984 g, at Amazon for £26.96 – was £33.70, save £6.74 – save 20%

Because it's Amazon, you can also get an extra 5% off by using the Subscribe & Save option. Set up a recurring order and you will not only get the extra discount, but you also won't have to worry about running out of protein, ever again.

Amazon Amfit Advanced Whey Protein Powder, Banana milkshake flavour, 32 Servings, 992g | Sale price £17.26 | Was £21.58 | Save £ 4.32 (20%) off at Amazon

A month's worth, with each 31g serving of the Amfit whey protein having 24g of protein and only 1.1 gram of fat and sugar each, plus 4g of glutamine and 5.5g of BCAAs. All this with no added sugars and, for as long as we've been watching, 20% off the supposed RRP on this Amazon own-brand powder.View Deal

Amazon Amfit Nutrition protein bar, Jaffa cake flavour, 12-pack | Sale price £13.54 | Was £17.05 | Save 3.51 (20%) off at Amazon

The Amfit protein bar has 20 grams of muscle-building protein per 60-gram bar, as well as only 2.1 grams of sugar and 4.9 grams of fat. This 12-pack box is now £13.54 so each bar is just over £1, a great value indeed!View Deal

Amazon Solimo 50+ multivitamins and minerals with lutein food supplement, 240 tablets| Sale price £9.21 | Was £11.51 | Save 2.30 (20%) off at Amazon

The Solimo multivitamin contains no artificial flavours or preservatives and is also suitable for vegetarians. The added lutein helps keep your eyes sharp. This carotenoid can be found in leafy greens like kale and yellow fruits like orange in nature. Recommended dosage is 1 tablet per day (for adults and children over 12 years old), so this tub will last for 8 months. And it costs less than a tenner.View Deal

Why you should buy Amfit products?

The Amfit whey protein powder contains 24 grams of protein per serving, along with 4 grams of glutamine and 5.5 grams of BCAAs. These amino acids help muscle repair and growth, which in return will make you gain lean muscle mass even faster.

The Amfit protein bars have 19 grams of protein in each bar and less than a gram of sugar. The 192 kcal bars are perfect for snacking, with flavours like Jaffa cake (!), Blueberry yogurt, Chocolate caramel, Chocolate fudge and Peanut.

The Solimo multivitamin – apart from covering most of your daily B vitamin needs – contains selenium, chromium, molybdenum and iodine in it, covering 100% of your daily needs of these. It also has added Lutien, the 'eye-vitamin', to keep your eyes sharp as well.

get your gains on with the below handy tips