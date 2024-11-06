Lovehoney launches its ‘best ever’ Black Friday sale – here’s 5 picks you should buy

Black Friday is coming up on 29th November, but Lovehoney has treated its customers by launching its Black Friday deals early! From now until 1st December, shoppers can get up to 70% off on sex toys, lingerie and other sexy essentials in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale.
Shop the full Lovehoney Black Friday sale
In the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, you can expect to find huge savings on the best sex toys, bondage, lingerie and essentials, like lube and toy cleaners. Aside from Lovehoney’s own brand, there are tons of brands involved in the sale, including Womanizer, Blowmotion, Fleshlight, Tracey Cox, Liberator, DOMINIX and much more.
I’ve covered sexual wellness on T3 for a while now, and Lovehoney has some of the best sex toy deals on the market. I also know how to sniff out a good deal and these are the five picks that are worth buying in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale 2024.
Blowmotion Warming and Pulsing Male Masturbator: was $99.99, now $69.99 at Lovehoney
The Blowmotion Warming and Pulsing Male Masturbator is now 30% off in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale. It offers an authentic blow job experience, thanks to its stimulation and warming interior. It has seven patterns and three speeds to play with, and has a travel lock so you can discreetly take it with you on your travels.
Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator: was $49.99, now $34.99 at Lovehoney
Arguably Lovehoney’s most popular sex toy, the Lovehoney Rose is now just $34.99 at Lovehoney. The rose-shaped clitoral stimulator has 10 different suction modes and two button controls that make it easy to switch between the settings. It’s compact, discreet and waterproof so you can take it anywhere with you and use it in the bath or shower.
Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator: was $99.99, now $74.99 at Lovehoney
Save $25 on the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl at Lovehoney. This 2-in-1 toy offers both clitoral and G-spot pleasure, and it has 36 different vibration levels and patterns to play with. Just like the franchise, the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl won’t disappoint.
Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit: was $89.99, now $36.99 at Lovehoney
Get 59% off the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. Within the 11-piece kit, you can find vibrators, cock rings, anal plugs, and other bondage essentials for you and your partner to explore together. Now just $36.99.
We-Vibe X Lovehoney Sync Go: was $99, now $69.99 at Lovehoney
Another fun couple’s toy, the We-Vibe X Lovehoney Sync Go is now under $70 in the Lovehoney Black Friday deals. The couple’s vibrator is designed for shared hands-free vibrations during sex and has an ergonomic silicone design that hugs the contours of the body.
For more deals from Lovehoney all year round, check out these best Lovehoney deals.
Emily is one of T3.com's regular sexual happiness writers. She writes about sex toys of all kinds, follows all the latest advancements in sex toy tech, and brings you the best deals around to spice up your bedroom routine without putting too much of a dent in your bank balance.
