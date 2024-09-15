Lovehoney launches its AI sexual wellness advisor – but I’m not entirely convinced

QUICK SUMMARY Lovehoney has launched a first-of-its-kind AI sexual wellness advisor. The Lovehoney A.I.ssistant is free to use and offers tailored sex and wellness advice, as well as product recommendations to introduce to your sex life.

Lovehoney has just launched its very own AI sexual wellness advisor. Called the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant, the new AI tool offers personalised sexual wellness advice and product recommendations to empower and encourage customers into their sexual exploration journey – but I’m not entirely convinced.

Known for its vast collection of the best sex toys , lingerie and other sex essentials, Lovehoney has become a huge name within the sex and wellness industry. Its latest launch, the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant marks the first time that the brand has incorporated AI into its shopping experience, and it’s done so for a very good reason.

The Lovehoney A.I.ssistant has been launched in response to a third of Brits stating that they’d be happy to turn to AI for sex queries. In a 2023 study conducted by Lovehoney, results showed that the general public were commonly using potentially harmful sources to educate themselves about sex and sexual health. For example, 28% of people learned about sex from pornography, while 30% of 18-24 year olds were learning about it from TikTok.

In a more recent study conducted by Lovehoney in 2024, it was discovered that 33% of people would feel comfortable talking about sex and masturbation to an AI-based programme rather than a human. So with this in mind, Lovehoney created the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant to offer sexual advice and recommendations for beginners, couples and more.

The Lovehoney A.I.ssistant – which is currently in BETA – is built on large language models like OpenAI and combines over 20 years of sexual wellness expertise, user research and product knowledge, which has been curated by Head of User Research and qualified sexologist Elisabeth Neumann. Users can ask an unlimited number of questions to get the best advice on sex, pleasure, toys and intimacy.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

As the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant is connected to Lovehoney’s product database, it can offer personalised product picks and shopping recommendations depending on the questions you ask. In keeping with Lovehoney’s mission, the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant also offers complete anonymity and discretion.

I gave the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant a try, and it starts with three initial questions to help you get started, or you can type your own question into the box. While the idea behind the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant is a bold step into encouraging people to talk about sex and to break the taboo surrounding it, I think it could use some work.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The advice the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant gave was a little brief, and Lovehoney already has its advice section on the website which has more in depth answers. It did feel more like a customer service interaction than an AI experience, but I do think it could help people who want to find a new product tailored to their preferences.

Compared to other AI advancements, the Lovehoney A.I.ssistant feels a bit basic. Aside from this latest launch from Lovehoney, Lovense has also been introducing AI to its sex toys, including an integration with the Apple Vision Pro to connect long distance couples, and more recently, an AI-powered hands-free Fleshlight .