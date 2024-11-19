Best sex toy Christmas gifts 2024: toys for him, her, them and couples

Socks, aftershave, perfume, chocolates. There’s nothing wrong with traditional festive gifts, but why not add a little frisson to your Christmas stocking this year with a present to boost sexual wellness?
Is your partner, bestie or yourself considering sexual adventures in 2025? Maybe it’s time to bring fresh energy into a relationship, or is someone you know taking first steps into the exciting world of sexual discovery? Regardless of the reason, there's a sex toy out there to suit everyone.
We have selected a range of sexual wellness aids for all genders, and for couples too. There’s a price range to match most budgets, plus a few cheeky stocking fillers to induce a surprised smile. Check out the festive guide below for our choice of the best sex toys to buy this season, and sprinkle a little sexmas into the festivities.
Christmas Sex Toy GIFTS FOR HER
Ever heard of the A-spot? No? Well it’s time to explore. This sex toy uses DeepSonic technology for deep vaginal stimulation of the anterior fornix erogenous zone, alongside G-spot and clitoral arousal. It’s Bluetooth and app-connected with eight settings and two motors. It’s not cheap but you are paying for premium quality. You can read our full review of the Enigma Double Sonic here.
Give your loved one flowers, then sit back and watch them bloom! This clitoral stimulator fits neatly in the palm of your hand, while the delicate petals are designed to caress the clitoris. The Rose features Pleasure Air Technology for gentle stimulation with intense results. It has 10 suction modes so there’s plenty to play around with. Its floral aesthetic makes a neat disguise too if you want to be discreet.
This palm-sized toy is designed to envelope the entire vulva, from the clitoris to the vagina. The result is intense with all-encompassing stimulation. The Ballerina, as its name suggests, is an elegant and stylish addition to any sex toy collection while its ergonomic design means comfort is at the fore too.
Petite in stature, this toy is an ideal gift for anyone who is curious about insertable pleasure, or for mums who would like a gentle re-introduction to penetration post birth. Slim, compact and pretty as a picture, the Iroha Koharu comes with a dial for easy adjustment and a range of vibration intensities. And, like all Iroha products, it’s velvety-soft to the touch.
Christmas Sex Toy GIFTS FOR HIM
Whether playing solo or as a couple, this penis pleasure ring promises to enhance the experience. It adapts to any size and offers eight pleasure settings so you can choose the vibrations to suit you and your partner. It’s app connected, 100% waterproof, and made with soft, premium silicone.
For those with a prostate gland then ‘p’ means pleasure. This anal vibrator is ergonomically designed to adapt to the contours of the body and its bulbed shaft is perfectly angled to stimulate the P gland. It has three speeds and four patterns so you can enjoy stimulation just the way you like it. Use with water-based anal lubricant.
Wrap up a travel-friendly sexual pleasure package this Christmas with a gift set in a handy travel bag. All the essentials are here: a vibrating ring made from body-safe silicone, textured stroker crafted from soft TPE, and water-based lubricant. For him, on the go.
Skate-influenced lifestyle brand RIPNDIP has teamed up with Japan’s leading sexual wellness brand for men, TENGA. The result? A limited-edition line of vacuum cups featuring RIPNDIP’s naughty feline mascot, Lord Nermal.
Christmas Sex Toy GIFTS FOR THEM
These gender-neutral anal beads arouse the sensitive nerve endings in and around the anus using Bow-Motion technology. The design of the beads, says LELO, has been “inspired by the masterful movements of violinists creating a thrusting-like sensation without the thrusting motion”. There are four anal beads and eight pleasure settings for all to enjoy.
G-spot, p-spot, clitoris, penis tip… stroke this stainless steel dildo wherever it feels good. Pure, smooth and non-porous this quality toy is easy to look after and it will last a lifetime if you do. It’s great for temperature play too. Cool in the fridge or a bowl of cool water for a few minutes before use.
Brighten up your loved one’s Xmas day with this celebratory Ombre dildo. Made from ultra-soft liquid silicone it feels good on the skin and is equally enjoyable when used internally. A suction cup allows for hands-free play, or for use in a harness.
Christmas Sex Toy GIFTS FOR COUPLES
Get ready to dance with this long-distance, vibrating love egg. This sex toy allows couples to play even when separated, whether by a street, city or another continent. No matter the distance, the game is on! It’s controlled via an app and can be lots of fun if you like the thrill of secretly playing in public. Read our full Jive review.
A remote-controlled couples vibrator featuring a single arm designed for G-spot stimulation. The other arm provides powerful clitoral stimulation transmitting vibrations to both partners during sex. A win-win, then! Soft and flexible and crafted from extra soft silicone, the Tiani 3 helps to make sharing caring.
Say je t’aime this Christmas and give your heart to someone special. This palm-sized vibrating heart can be used to stimulate any of the erogenous zones, or as part of foreplay as an arousing aid to a body massage. There are 12 vibration settings, and this little heart is rechargeable and waterproof.
Katie Nicholls is a sexual health and well-being journalist who's always interested in the latest developments in this ever-changing and fast-growing field.
