Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro vs SKLZ Core Wheels: which is the best ab roller?

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro vs SKLZ Core Wheels: have you ever wondered which is best? And what's an ab roller anyway? What do you do with them? Which is the best ab roller? Why would you spend twice, maybe three times as much for these six-pack machines than what you'd pay for a run-of-the-mill ab roller? Let's start at the beginning.

An ab roller is a deceivingly simple looking piece of home gym equipment: imagine a wheel with a long-ish bar as an axis and voila! you have an ab rollers. However, the rollers in this comparison are a bit different. The Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro is the best ab roller for a variety of reasons, a couple of them being the beefy design and comfortable handles, while the SKLZ Core Wheels offer a completely different, yet equally as demanding workout experience than the Ab Carver Pro.

As for how to use an ab roller: as well as reading the linked article, you should also be careful not to overexert yourself while performing this demanding core exercise. The tool might look simple but the actual exercise is indeed very challenging for most. For those with little no core strength – an area that includes both the abs and the lower back – ab rollouts might be too much at first. Pushing the ab roller just a little further out each time can help build core strength, brick-by-brick, until you can perform the full movement without much effort.

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro vs SKLZ Core Wheels: price and availability

Although we mentioned the comparatively high price of these ab rollers a lot in this article, compared to other pieces of home gym equipment, neither of them are too expensive.

The Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro can be bought for under $40/£40 at Amazon, both in the US and the UK.

Same goes for the SKLZ Core Wheels: this capable ab roller is even cheaper and can be bought for under $35/£35 in the US/UK.

Stocks were quite scarce during the covid-19 pandemic (and lockdown) in 2020 but things have improved significantly ever since. That said, buying quality fitness equipment sooner rather than later is always a good idea, regardless of global pandemics happening or not.

For the best ab roller prices, please check the widgets below (the best deals are shown based on your location).

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro vs SKLZ Core Wheels: design

The Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro looks like a standard ab roller on steroids: sure, it has a wheel at the centre and two handles on each side, but this is where the similarities end. The wheel itself is much bigger than the ones found on standard ab rollers and it is also more stable for the same reason. It also houses a coil spring, something we'll talk about later in detail. The curved shape of the roller allows it to be steered which in theory can help working the obliques more.

The handles of the Ab Carver Pro are also wider, flatter and more comfortable than those narrow plastic bars unbranded ab rollers have. The Ab Carver Pro's handles are covered with a soft, textured rubber layer that makes it easier to maintain grip when you're in the most vulnerable position (fully rolled out).

The SKLZ Core Wheels look entirely different from your average ab roller: it consists of two smaller ab rollers, each with two little wheels on the end of a bar/handle. This allows you to move each arm separately from one another and also to move the rollers sideways if you want to.

(Image credit: Implus)

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro vs SKLZ Core Wheels: performance

The Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro is a sturdy device, The wider wheels make this ab wheel more stable than those ab rollers with one wheel in the middle. You can even steer the Ab Carver Pro sideways by tilting it as you roll out, that works the obliques more than regular ab rollouts.

There is a coil hidden inside the chunky wheel which provides resistance as you roll out and helps you roll back in too. The coil doesn't add a whole lot of extra resistance so beginners don't have to worry too much about it. If anything, the coil makes it easier to use the Ab Carver Pro as it 'hardens' towards the end of the movement, making it easier to control the ab roller.

One issue we found with the coil is that it hasn't got a long enough range. During our tests, a 6' 1" (185 cm) tester couldn't roll the Ab Carver Pro all the way out without the coil 'jumping'. Granted, this only happened right before the very end of the journey the ab roller took, but anyone taller than that will surely find the coil less useful.

The SKLZ Core Wheels enables users to perform a range of different ab rollout exercises. You can, of course, do the standard two handed rollout, but also a one handed version – if you are strong enough – and a variety when you roll the arms out sideways. This move works the lats beautifully, as well as the a lot of other muscles.

The handles on the SKLZ Core Wheels might be smaller than the Ab Carver Pro's but they are comfortable nevertheless. The SKLZ handles are covered with a soft material that's easy to hold, even when your hands are sweaty. The unilateral movement the SKLZ Core Wheels allow might not be too accessible for untrained individuals but until you build up your strength, you can always 'just' do standard ab rollouts with them.

(Image credit: SKLZ)

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro vs SKLZ Core Wheels: verdict

Should you spend twice as much on the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro or the SKLZ Core Wheels? We think both ab rollers are worth the price because they are premium home gym equipment that were designed to be used more than just a couple of times. Unlike $10/£10 noname version you often find at Amazon.

The Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro might be a better option for beginners who need a little extra support and guidance while the SKLZ Core Wheels have more potential to increase the intensity of your core workouts.

If you are in the gym (or a well-equipped home gym), you can use a barbell with weight plates to perform ab rollouts but admittedly, most people won't buy a barbell set just to be able to do ab rollouts at home. For them, either of these ab rollers is a good option.

