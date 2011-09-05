New Cars 2011: Hottest motors we want now

Previous Next 4/21

August's Hottest Motor: Mercedes SLS AMG Roadster

Mercedes' SLS was famed for its gullwing doors, but for the latest update, Merc's engineers have decided against the big flappy entry ports... And a roof, come to that. They evidently didn't think the original was quick enough either, so they've also added a proper, rumbling V8 with an engine note to die for.

The result is the open-top SLS AMG Roadster, which accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and is "limited" to a top speed of 196mph. AMG Ride Control lets you use built-in electronic dampers to adjust the ride and handling. Inside, as well as plenty of expensive feeling leather and carbon fibre, there's mobile internet access and AMG Performance Media, a system that displays engine performance, lap times and more.

Price: Circa £180,000

Link: Mercedes

Out now