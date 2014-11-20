Los Angeles 2014: The best, hottest, conceptest cars

Previous Next 6/6

Mini Citysurfer Concept

Ok, so it's not exactly a car but the Mini Citysurfer concept, Mini's latest insight into the future of personal mobility, is designed to fold down and fit inside the luggage compartment of the marque's recently released Mini three-door. It's essentially a kick scooter with the added bonus of an electric motor housed in the rear wheel. Riders simply thumb an accelerator switch and effortlessly cruise the streets at speeds of up to 15mph. Electronic range is between 10 and 15 miles but the Citysurfer also incorporates regenerative braking that tops up the batteries on the move. Hydraulic brakes, pneumatic tyres for traversing bumpy surfaces and a mobile phone holder that charges devices and acts as a navigational tool also feature. There's no word on price and admittedly you might look a bit of a tool scooting to work on one but hey, it beats getting the bus.