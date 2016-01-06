Improve or die! The car tech that just isn’t working

Previous Next 1/11

Car tech that's on a road to nowhere

There has never been a better time to be a car salesman. Gone are the days of highlighting a lockable fuel-filler cap to customers as a key highlight, as cars are rapidly becoming giant tech treasure chests on wheels.

Fancy using your smartphone apps on the move, sir? No problem, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will sort that. Do you hate having to brake and accelerate in traffic jam situations, madam? Fear not, adaptive cruise control is here so you no longer have to strain those calf muscles.

• You want the best SUVs money can buy? We got 'em!

• And just for the hell of it, our favourite supercars, too

But despite the onslaught of innovation, some manufacturers continue to load new models with antiquated gadgetry, while others are piling in tech for the sake of it, with no thought to whether it works or is needed. Or sometimes there's a lot of thought put in to the tech, but somewhat less into the aesthetics, as with Google's, er, 'unique'-looking driverless car prototype.

Here's our list of automotive kit that's got points on its license and is looking at a lifetime ban, if it doesn't improve…