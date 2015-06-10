T3 Drives: Mazda CX-3. This high-riding hatchback is loaded with tech

Previous Next 1/6

Introduction

The compact Sports Utility Vehicle is rapidly becoming one of the most popular cars in Britain. Families up and down the country are ditching their faithful hatchbacks in favour of the raised ride height and chunky body addenda of thesefaux-by-fours,becauseafter all, the school run is increasingly becoming more treacherous...

... Or maybe it isn't, but Nissan kick-started the craze with its oddly bulbous Juke, Mini soon followed with its Paceman and now, even premium marques like BMW and VW arereadyingjacked-up city cars for sale.

But before you go spending all of your hard-earned savings on a premium machine, Mazda is here to tempt you with a more upmarket offering than its closest rivals but one that doesn't quite break the bank like a BMW.

It packs some sweet tech, agreeable looks and a surprisingly fun drive, and it's called the CX-3...