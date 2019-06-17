Best tumble dryer 2019: 12 great machines to dry your clothes fastest and bestest

Hanging the washing out to dry can be a real chore, but there is another way: a tumble dryer speeds up laundry time and makes your clothes more luxuriant to the touch. Mmmm… Luxuriant.

So, why not reclaim your indoor space from the tyranny of laundry and indulge in a tumble dryer?

Not sure which way to turn? No problem because we’ve done all the research for you and selected a tranche of very decent machines that come highly recommended by both users and pros.

Black Friday tumble dryer deals: what we expect to see

Black Friday will soon be upon us and we expect to see lots of great deals on tumble dryers. It’s worth bearing in mind that in most cases, an older tumble dryer is ever so similar to a brand new tumble dryer, so don’t be put off it’s not a late 2019 model. We particularly advise looking out for deals on Miele, AEG, Samsung, Siemens and Bosch tumble dryers.

Black Friday tumble dryer deals are probable from the reputable likes of AO, John Lewis, Amazon and more besides. In fact, while the likes of Currys, Amazon and all your other favourite appliance outlets will have great Black Friday deals, they usually lend a helping hand by having their own express lane checkout page like these fine examples:

• AO Black Friday tumble dryer deals

• John Lewis Black Friday tumble dryer deals

Finding the best Black Friday deals has never been easier. Don’t forget to keep checking back at our own Best Black Friday 2019 deals hub for updates too.

How to buy a tumble dryer

There have long been two types of dryer: condenser and vented. Condenser dryers are the most popular and the easiest to install. They work by condensing the moisture collected during the hot air drying process and porting it as water to a removable container that requires regular emptying, usually after every drying cycle.

Some condenser dryers can be a wee bit steamy, so it would be advisable to have a window open while it tumbles its tumbling thing. Or, if matters become more critical, invest in a dehumidifier.

Vented machines are cheaper to buy and use the same hot-air drying process. However, instead of using a water container, the moisture is pumped directly out into the open air via either an outlet positioned precisely for that task (in newer builds) or via what can only be described as a dirty great hole drilled into the outside wall, for older domiciles.

Obviously, this system can require professional installation and a particular location area near an electricity outlet. However, it does have two major plusses: you never have to empty a water tank and the walls of your utility room will remain pleasingly un-moist.

Nowadays, those seeking the cutting-edge of tumbler tech should look for a heat pump machine. These re-circulate warm air, saving energy and hence cost. Which is just as well, as you'll need to save up to buy one.

Most modern tumble dryers are automatic; that is to say they use sensors that measure the amount of moisture in the clothing and switch off once they’re dry. And gone are the days when dryers were power drains – most of these are expert energy-conservers.

It's important to clear the lint filters of tumble dryers, but the most important thing when buying a tumble dryer is to check online lists of product recalls.

That's because certain models over the last decade have proven to have a tendency to burst into flames. None of those are still on sale, of course, and we'd like to hope that brands have now put their houses in order in terms of newer machines, but it's worth keeping abreast of, for very obvious reasons.

What is the best tumble dryer?

If you can afford it, we'd always advise you make Miele your first port of call for many of your domestic appliances.

Time and again, the company’s proved itself with award-winning machines that are efficient, extremely well made and highly reliable.

That holds true here, with our pick being the Miele TDA 150 C and the newer though pricier TWF505WP Eco Silence, a tumble dryer that’s said to be quieter than a mouse peeing on cotton.

The AEG 8000 Series (T8DEC946R), which boasts much of the same tech and an emphasis on caring for your clobber, is also highly recommended.

At the cheaper end of the scale, the same brand’s T65170AV vented dryer is a bargain, although it is one of the ugliest bits of kit you'll ever allow in your house.

The following are our favourite tumble dryers, in order of how warmly we feel about them.

The best tumble dryers money can buy

1. Miele TDA 150 C Best tumble dryer overall Specifications Type: Condenser Drum capacity: 7kgs Energy rating: B Programs: 7 Reasons to buy + Efficient drying process + Automatic fragrance dispenser + Renowned brand reliability Reasons to avoid - Renowned brand expensiveness - Less than beautiful Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This sensational, top-selling, German-made condenser dryer has garnered a Which? Best Buy award and a veritable cornucopia of five-star reviews from a multitude of contented John Lewis buyers. If that’s not a reason for investigation we don’t know what is.

Unlike old-school dryers, this one doesn’t have a circular glass portal. Instead, it comes with a large flat white door that, while not remotely attractive, allows the opening to be more rectangular – and that makes it easier to stuff in large items like duvets and other ungainly items.

The same honeycomb structure Miele uses for its washing machine drums is also employed here. In this instance the idea is that the drum’s hexagonal dimples mean the laundry hovers on a cushion of air, reducing creases in the process. Certainly, stuff does seem to come out pleasingly unrumpled by tumble dryer standards.

This particular model also features FragranceDos. Simply top up the perfume dispenser inside the door with one of Miele’s five scented liquids (£11.99 for up to 50 drying cycles) and your laundry is infused with a pleasant whiff. Ah!

2. Samsung DV90M50003X Best tumble dryer under £700 Specifications Type: Vented Drum capacity: 9kgs Energy rating: A++ Programs: 14 Reasons to buy + Huge drying capacity + Easy to clean + Intelligent sensors Reasons to avoid - Graphite version is exclusive to one retailer Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The white version of this dryer – this graphite version is exclusive to Curry’s – is currently topping the Good Housekeeping Institute’s ratings by a big margin, and no wonder: it’s a very clever machine that uses lower temperatures for better results and longer lasting fabrics.

Despite a massive 9Kg light-duvet-friendly drum it delivers A plus plus energy performance, and an unusual filter design means it’s much quicker to clean than other heat pump dryers. There’s even a pop-in drying rack that you can use for delicate items such as trainers that you don’t want to stick on a radiator.

It’s a really good machine with the ability to dry small loads in just 35 seconds, and the reviews are unanimously positive. You can either plumb it in or use its internal tank. Given the small size of the latter, we suggest the former, especially if you tend to dry a lot of towels and duvets.

3. Bosch Serie 4 WTA79200GB Best if you want plenty of programs Specifications Type: Vented Drum capacity: 7kgs Energy rating: C Programs: 14 Reasons to buy + Sensors detect ideal drying time + Impressive selection of programs + Well put together Reasons to avoid - Energy rating Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Bosch Serie 4 WTA79200GB vented tumble dryer is a great purchase if you’re after a versatile machine that can tackle all sorts of clothes. And, with its generous 7kg drum capacity it’s more than able to dry everything that passes through the laundry basket in, say, a medium-sized household.

Of course, being a Bosch the first thing that strikes you is the design and build quality. Both are excellent and there’s a nice attention to detail in the way the machine has been put together. Inside the dryer there’s the Bosch Sensitive Drying System, whereby paddles inside the drum manipulate your wet clothes as they circle meaning things like delicate woollens get that extra touch of sympathy.

The program range is extensive too, meaning there’s a setting for any kind of laundry, with again the delicates in your clothing collection being particularly well catered for. There’s the Super Quick 40 standout program too, which promises to dry your clothes in under an hour. Handy if you’ve neglected to take your wet clothes out of the washing machine.

Access to all those beefy settings comes via a central dial, while there’s a no-nonsense digital display to keep you informed on progress. However, the beefy specification and large collection of programs means that you’ll want to take a bit of time out to read the manual.

Nevertheless, this is an impressive machine, made better with the addition of a child lock, a delay timer, wide opening door and soothing rather than deafening 65dB operating level.

4. Miele TWF505WP Eco Silence Best low-noise heat pump tumbler Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: A+++ Programs: 10 Reasons to buy + Miele quality + Really quiet + Excellent specs Reasons to avoid - Naturally pricy

If you’re in the market for a high-end tumble dryer that makes the minimum amount of noise, then consider this exceptional 8kg heat pump model which comes with a fancy casing and special air circuit to reduce vibrations and noise. The result is a machine that rarely tops an almost whisper quiet 62dB.

Although you’re paying out a heftier wedge, the A+++-rated Miele’s maintenance-free heat pump will keep your electricity usage to a minimum and, besides, there’s every chance you’ll get a full twenty years of reliable service out of it; way longer than most other brands. That heat pump will also make your laundry room feel cooler, since very little heat is wasted during the drying process.

Mind, it’s not just high quality parts and expert construction you’re paying for here since this machine also comes with a full gamut of drying programmes (including minimum iron, express, woollens, denim, cottons and waterproofed outerwear), condensed water drainage for those who hate emptying the water reservoir, LED drum lighting, and a function called Perfect Dry that analyses the mineral content of your water and adjusts the drying process accordingly. It also comes with that old Miele nutshell FragranceDos, which infuses laundry with a rather pleasant scent. A top choice for both reliability and efficiency.

•Buy the Miele TWF505WP from John Lewis & Partners

5. AEG T65170AV Best tumble dryer for tighter budgets Specifications Type: Vented Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: C Programs: 6 Reasons to buy + No water tray or steam + Great performer Reasons to avoid - Lower energy rating - Ugly as hell Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you have an outlet for a tumble dryer installed, or don’t mind paying to have a hole punched through your outside wall, then this vented dryer makes perfect sense.

There’s never a need to empty the water reservoir between drying sessions with a vented machine, as all moisture is pumped outside through a 10cm pipe. Another major plus with vented dryers is that they don’t produce any interior condensation so extra room ventilation isn’t necessary.

The AEG has a huge glassless door leading to its ample 7kg drum and comes equipped with the usual variety of drying programs, from heavy-weight fabrics to woollens and delicates. In terms of efficiency, it does the deed exceedingly well and it’s quiet, too.

Granted, having something this ugly in your laundry area isn't ideal, but if you have a utility room to put it in, nobody’s going to see it, are they?

6. AEG 8000 Series T8DEC946R Best heat pump tumble dryer for its price Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: A++ Programs: 9 Reasons to buy + Good energy rating + Dries wool and silk Reasons to avoid - Still not overly cheap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A very direct rival to the Miele, this also boasts a heat pump and has the ability to dry wool and silk garments, without reducing them to a tiny and tangled parody of their former selves.

It does this by holding the precious garments against the wall of the drum, so they aren’t being bumped about, and drying at comparatively low temperatures. That does mean a slightly longer time before your clobber is ready. However, it also extends the life of said clobber and it’s superbly energy efficient, too.

ProSense tech adjusts run time and energy used to suit the size of the load, up to a substantial 8kg maximum capacity.

The 8000 Series is not cheap, granted, but you get what you pay for here, as your parents used to say. Pay half, buy twice, etcetera.

7. Siemens WT45N201GB This freestanding condenser dryer is great for large loads Specifications Type: Condenser Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: B Programs: 11 Reasons to buy + Anti crease cycle + Sizeable capacity + Dries evenly Reasons to avoid - More features than you might possibly need Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Siemens WT45N201GB condenser tumble dryer is a bulky and seemingly bulletproof offering that can’t wait to take on your wet laundry. Central to this is its 8kg drum capacity, with a door that can be easily opened to accommodate your mountains of soggy smalls and what not.

Along with the solid design and build there’s an array of programs that includes mixed fabrics, outdoor, hygiene, lingerie, rapid 40 and a shirts 15 no less. We’re also firm fans of the Woollens Finish option, which will be kind to your favourite cardies and not reduce them to out-of-shape furballs.

Access to all these comes via a central dial, while a collection of touch controls let you specify the likes of program lengths and fine-tuning options such as reducing program times. The LED display lets you know what’s up with progress and there’s a 24-hour time delay that’s a boon if you want to commence drying activities when it suits you.

There are plenty of other highlights here too, with a handy interior drum light for when you’re plodding around the utility room after dark. The child lock’s an excellent addition, obviously, while the end of cycle buzzer is a practical touch for those who like an audible reminder when the machine has done its chores.

Some dryers can tend to struggle if you’ve piled in a substantial load and the end result can be a laboured and less than consistent final result. Not so the Siemens WT45N201GB as it seems particularly adept at drying a full drum load with consistent results. And, with that sizeable payload capacity it’s a great buy for any family or for those who change outfits on an annoyingly regular basis.

The smooth and relatively silent 65dB running of this machine means it’s also a good bet if you don’t want to be bothered while it does its thing.

8. Samsung DV90M8204AW Great looking tumble dryer with A++ energy efficiency Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 9kgs Energy rating: A+++ Programs: 14 Reasons to buy + Good looker + Impressive drying results + Excellent energy rating + Smartphone-based fault diagnosis Reasons to avoid - A tad slow Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Thankfully there’s no such thing as a white goods beauty contest but if there were, this one would walk it. At 9kgs, it has a perfect sized drum for larger families with an extra kid or two in tow and that blue portal is easily big enough to accommodate a duvet without having to engage in a grappling match.

The Triple-A rated DV8000 comes equipped with an impressive array of features including heat pump technology that saves quite a few extra bob on the energy bill, a very handy indicator to let you know when it’s time to empty the water reservoir and two-way tumbling for tangle-free clothes.

There's also a mobile app that allows limited remote control – pointless but fun – and more usefully, can diagnose technical problems and advise you on how you can then fix them yourself, or call in an engineer, depending on severity.

Like most higher-end tumblers, this one’s bank of smart sensors measures the amount of moisture left in the clothing and adjusts the drying time accordingly. In most instances this so-called OptimalDry tech works admirably well but don’t expect perfect drying results if you insist on mixing your thin cotton shirts with heavy bath towels. It's clever, not magical.

With 14 different drying cycles to choose from – including wool, iron dry, outdoor care, delicates, cottons and a 35-minute quick dry option – the DV8000 is a superb dryer that’s easy to get a handle on though it is a mite slower to dry than some others in this roundup.

9. Zanussi Lindo 1000 ZDH8333PZ Best tumble dryer under £500 Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: A+ Programs: 8 Reasons to buy + A+ energy rating + Decent sized drum + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Looks even cheaper than it actually is Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

As a rule of thumb, the cheaper the dryer, the less energy efficient it is – and that can be a false economy because you can end up spending more in energy than you saved on the purchase price. So it’s refreshing to see an A+ dryer with decent capacity, a whole host of happy customer reviews and a decent price to boot.

This dryer is very Zanussi, both good and bad: the good includes an 8Kg drum that’ll fit 24 adult t-shirts, a relatively low 66dB noise level, intelligent sensor drying, an easy iron programme, a reversible door and a child lock.

The bad? A typically incomprehensible set of controls, design straight out of Fisher-Price, a fairly slow cycle (181 minutes) and a door that lacks the solid feel of more premium products.

It's not like other dryers are exactly gorgeous, but they look better and their controls are generally more straightforward, too. But then, they’re an awful lot more expensive.

It definitely pays to use our always-updating pricing widget (above) for this one, because there are plenty of deals to be had out there…

10. Bosch Serie 8 WTW87561GB Best tumble dryer for allergy sufferers Specifications Type: Heat pump condenser Drum capacity: 9kgs Energy rating: A++ Programs: 14 Reasons to buy + A++ rated for energy saving + Allergy cycle removes 99% of allergens Reasons to avoid - Increased depth means it might stick out

If you’re an allergy sufferer, consider this pricy-to-buy but cheap-to-run heat pump condenser from the house of Bosch. The appliance’s Allergy+ cycle is said to remove 99% of allergens like animal hair and pollen.

It's got a decent sized opening and the door opens very wide for easy access. Owners also love the bright interior light that switches on for the first few seconds of the cycle.

The Serie 8 comes with the usual range of cycle options including woollens, mixed load, towels, sportswear, down and a Super Quick 40 minute bash for those hurried times.

The Bosch’s huge 9kg drum is also ideal for large families, but please note that, perhaps as a result, the machine’s depth measurement is a centimetre or two greater than other models at 65.2cm. Bear that in mind when considering where to locate it.

The majority of current owners report that this machine dries clothes very well and often before the predicted time suggests. However, we have also read a few reviews by unhappy owners who say that their laundry – particularly bend linen – comes out tangled and damp. However, negative reviews remain few and far between and most current users seem very happy with their purchase.

• Buy the Bosch Series 8 from John Lewis & Partners and receive a £150 reward via redemption

11. Beko DCR93166 Decent budget dryer from Turkey Specifications Type: Condenser Drum capacity: 9kgs Energy rating: B Programs: 16 Reasons to buy + Smart looks + Big drum + Two-way tumbling Reasons to avoid - Lower energy efficiency

Turkey’s Beko (a subsidiary of Arçelik and Koç Holding, as we never tire of mentioning) specialises in low-priced appliances that are well built and mostly well liked by owners.

This B-rated condenser dryer is surprisingly impressive and well equipped on the tech front.

Put it this way: you wouldn’t expect a 9kg drum at this price. Nor would you expect full sensor-controlled drying, a plethora of drying programs, a reverse action drum, an interior light and a swish digital display panel. The four timed programs (10, 20, 40 and 60 mins) are an especially handy addition for the drying of smaller loads.

The Beko is large enough for a family of five, isn’t too noisy, has a child lock and an easy-to-empty water tank, and it handles all garments from cottons, towels and synthetics to jeans, sport items and delicates. A cracking budget buy.

Really, the only thing going against this machine is its lower energy efficiency. And maybe the brand name.

•Buy the Beko DCR 93166 at John Lewis & Partners

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

12. John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24 A best buy mid-range option Specifications Type: Heat pump Drum capacity: 8kgs Energy rating: A+ Programs: 12 Reasons to buy + Lots of programs + Decent capacity + Pretty quiet Reasons to avoid - Expect some steam

The John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24 tumble dryer occupies a middle ground area that comes with plenty of other options model-wise. But it’s definitely a contender. It’s essentially a successor to the very popular John Lewis & Partners JLTDH23 tumble dryer, and this model update continues to impress with its range of features and functions.

Indeed, the program options on this appliance are many and varied, with 12 in all that include Cottons Eco, Cottons, Synthetics, Delicates, Bed Linen, Duvet, Mix Denim, Sport, Wool, Silk and, phew, Refresh. In other words, you’ll find something to suit whatever you’ve got fresh from the washing machine, hand wash or, perhaps, a torrential downpour that you need to get dry.



As with the previous model, the JLTDH24 comes with a reasonably capacious 8kg capacity and a sizeable front door for easy loading. We also like the practical, some might say simplistic styling on the front control area. The easy-to-use dial and a refreshingly clear digital display lets you know what’s happening with the drying process, which is really all you need to know.

That’s particularly handy when the machine is using Reverse Plus to finish off your latest dry by tossing them backwards and forwards. It helps reduce creasing you see.



While the John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24 tumble dryer is obviously going to use energy the appliance comes with an A+ rating, so it’s up there with the better models in terms of efficiency. We’re also impressed with the smooth, quiet operation of this unit. A child lock and delay start of up to 24 hours are bonus points, especially as the latter option lets you use the machine during off-peak hours.

•Buy the John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24