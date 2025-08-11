Watch out Ninja – COSORI takes on the Double Stack with its smart stacked air fryer

QUICK SUMMARY COSORI has launched the TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer, its most advanced air fryer yet. Taking inspiration from Ninja, the COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer has two vertically stacked baskets and connects to its VeSync app so you can monitor cooking from your phone.

Watch out Ninja – COSORI has just announced a new vertically stacked air fryer which could give the Ninja Double Stack a run for its money. The COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer is the brand’s smartest air fryer to date, and features a clever new design and app connectivity.

Following the success of the Ninja Double Stack which launched in 2024, many air fryer manufacturers have taken inspiration from the vertically stacked design. For example, brands like Swann and Salter have both debuted air fryers with similar looks, and now, COSORI is joining the party.

The COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer features two 5.4-litre baskets stacked atop of one another. Available in silver or gold, the COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer offers a combined 10.8-litre capacity for meal prepping, dinner parties and big family meals.

Dubbed COSORI’s most advanced air fryer to date, the COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart features the brand’s latest Dual Blaze heat technology. The air fryer uses both the top and bottom heating elements for expert cooking without any shaking or flipping required.

(Image credit: COSORI)

For consistent heating, the COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer has a shallow basket design which brings food closer to the air fryer’s heating element. This allows for quicker cooking and browning, while maintaining the right temperature and air circulation throughout the cooking process.

The COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer has seven pre-set programmes, including air fry, roast, bake, grill, proof, dry and reheat. All of this, plus timing and temperature, can be selected on the touchscreen at the top of the air fryer, or you can connect the COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer to the VeSync app.

The VeSync app connects to the COSORI TurboTower Pro Smart air fryer via Wi-Fi so you can get live updates on your cooking via your phone. The app also comes with recipes, video tutorials and tips on how to use and clean your air fryer .

