Swan’s new stacked air fryer looks oddly familiar…

Watch out Ninja – Swan has launched its own stacked air fryer . The Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer has a huge combined capacity with its two spacious cooking baskets, and while it looks strangely familiar to Ninja’s Double Stack model, it’s a fraction of the price.

It’s safe to say that Ninja has completely changed the air fryer game, especially with the launch of the Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer last year. Instead of having two baskets sitting horizontally to each other, Ninja stacked its basket on top of one another to offer maximum cooking capacity while saving a huge amount of storage and countertop space.

This space-saving design has definitely caught on, with many air fryer brands making their own versions. That’s exactly what Swan has done with its 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer .

In comparison to the Ninja Double Stack, the Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer has gone a step further with its design, and has put two glass viewing windows on each basket, so you can check on your food without having to open the drawers. While this is a great design feature, I’ve also seen this done previously via Salter’s VertiCook View Air Fryer .

Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer - YouTube Watch On

As it says in the name, the Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer has an 11-litre combined capacity which is separated evenly between its two 5.5-litre baskets. Each basket can cook an entire chicken inside, and it comes with two cooking racks so you can divide the drawers to cook even more food.

The Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer comes with 10 pre-sets which can be selected on the digital touchscreen. Users can completely customise their meals with time and temperature, and the Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer has Sync and Dual Cook functions so you can cook multiple meals in each basket, but have the cooking finish at the same time.

Despite the Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer looking familiar to the Ninja Double Stack, the latter starts at £229.99. So, if you want the Double Stack but don’t want to pay that much, the Swan 11L Cyclone Duo Layer Air Fryer is an affordable alternative.

