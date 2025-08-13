Cuisinart's portable ice cream maker has had a pretty price cut ahead of this weekend’s heatwave

Temperatures are set to absolutely soar this weekend, which means many of us will be getting ready for the heat. I’ve already spotted a pretty impressive portable air conditioner deal, but now it’s time to switch gears and focus on something a little sweeter.

Cuisinart’s brand-new ice cream maker, the Freeze Wand, has just been discounted by 30% to £69.99 for this weekend’s heatwave. Launched only last month, it’s a quick, compact gadget that churns ice cream and sorbets with just a simple push.

With £30 off from the original £99.99, there’s really no better time to grab one.

The Freeze Wand comes with five presets for endless customisable treats, from sorbets and slushies to classic ice cream and milkshakes – all straight from your countertop. It also includes three separate dessert cups, so you can make different frozen treats back-to-back.

I’m personally obsessed with the Mix-in feature, which lets you fold in chocolate chips, fresh fruit or other goodies whilst still keeping a smooth, consistent texture.

I’m currently reviewing the Freeze Wand, and while I won’t be sharing my full thoughts for a few weeks, I can already say it’s absolutely worth the purchase.