Cuisinart's portable ice cream maker has had a pretty price cut ahead of this weekend’s heatwave
It's £130 cheaper than the Ninja Creami!
Temperatures are set to absolutely soar this weekend, which means many of us will be getting ready for the heat. I’ve already spotted a pretty impressive portable air conditioner deal, but now it’s time to switch gears and focus on something a little sweeter.
Cuisinart’s brand-new ice cream maker, the Freeze Wand, has just been discounted by 30% to £69.99 for this weekend’s heatwave. Launched only last month, it’s a quick, compact gadget that churns ice cream and sorbets with just a simple push.
With £30 off from the original £99.99, there’s really no better time to grab one.
With £30 off, this is the biggest saving I've seen on a brand new product in a very long time.
The Freeze Wand comes with five presets for endless customisable treats, from sorbets and slushies to classic ice cream and milkshakes – all straight from your countertop. It also includes three separate dessert cups, so you can make different frozen treats back-to-back.
I’m personally obsessed with the Mix-in feature, which lets you fold in chocolate chips, fresh fruit or other goodies whilst still keeping a smooth, consistent texture.
I’m currently reviewing the Freeze Wand, and while I won’t be sharing my full thoughts for a few weeks, I can already say it’s absolutely worth the purchase.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.