This portable air conditioner will save you from the heatwave – and it's nearly £200 off

With temperatures set to hit the low 30s later this week, searches for the best fans and best portable air conditioners have gone through the roof. Honestly, I have no idea how some people survive without one – and I certainly can’t.

Due to the heat, I have been keeping my eyes peeled for the best cooling deals this week, and I have just found a really good one. Loyal T3 readers will know that De’Longhi is one of my favourite brands, and whilst it is best known for its coffee machines, not many people realise it also makes incredible portable air conditioners.

The De’Longhi Pinguino PAC EX120 Silent Portable Air Conditioning Unit 11500 BTU (yes it is a bit of a mouthful) has just been reduced by nearly £200 on Intelligent’s online store. Take a look:

This model is built for rooms up to 30 m² and delivers powerful yet energy efficient cooling. Its standout feature is Silent Technology which keeps noise levels down to a whisper at 49–53 dB with a maximum of 64 dB, making it ideal for bedrooms or workspaces where you do not want constant background noise.

It is also a clever 3 in 1 unit that works as an air conditioner, a dehumidifier that can remove up to 41 litres of moisture a day, and a fan. Real Feel Technology automatically balances temperature and humidity to keep you comfortable. It comes with a remote control, LED panel with comfort indicators, 24 hour timer and smooth rolling castors so it is easy to move from room to room.