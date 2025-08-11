Duux wants to heat things up with its new smart heater – despite the heatwave

QUICK SUMMARY Duux has debuted a new smart heater. Priced at £119.99, the Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) offers 360° heat distribution and three heating modes to keep you warm in the colder months.

Despite the weather, Duux has launched a new smart heater to keep you warm and cosy during the colder months of the year. The Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) has an upgraded, compact design and three heat settings for 360° heat distribution.

Let’s be honest – absolutely no one is looking for a heater right now, especially in the UK as this week is set to be hit by yet another heatwave. Instead, the best fan is probably in your basket, if you haven’t already upgraded to a new air solution for the hot summer that we’ve been having.

But buying a new heater during the hotter seasons can actually help you save money, as they tend to be a lot cheaper when they’re not a necessity at the time. It seems that Duux has thought about that with its new heater launch which is surprisingly cost effective and has plenty of cool – or err, hot… – features.

The Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) is designed to heat up any room it’s put in, with its 360° heat distribution and three adjustable heat settings that goes up as high as 30°. Ideal for the colder months of the year, the Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) has a built-in silent fan that works alongside the heating element to push warm air around rooms of up to 30m².

(Image credit: Duux)

The design of the Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) is lightweight, minimalist yet stylish, and can easily fit into any house aesthetic. It has controls on the front to flick through each setting, or you can connect it to the Duux app to customise heating schedules, select ventilation modes (Eco or Boost), and turn it off remotely.

Measuring just 22cm in diameter, the Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) takes up hardly any space and is Quiet Mark certified so you can use it while you sleep and you won’t be disturbed by excess noise.

Available in white, light grey and dark grey, the Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater (Gen 2) is £119.99 at Duux .