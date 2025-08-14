Tefal’s best dual air fryer is now under £100 – but be quick!
Get 41% off the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer at John Lewis
If you’re looking to upgrade to the best air fryer, then look no further this cheap deal on Tefal’s best dual drawer air fryer. Right now at John Lewis, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer has dropped to under £100 – you’ll need to be quick so you don’t miss it.
Shop the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer
Originally priced at £169, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer is now just £99, saving you £70 on this premium air fryer. For big families and meal preppers, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer has two asymmetrical baskets so you can use the 5.2-litre side for a main and the 3.1-litre one for the sides.
The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer has seven pre-set programmes to choose, including air fry, roast, bake and broil. It uses Tefal’s Extra-Crisp technology to cook and crisp up your food while using little to no oil, while cooking food super fast and consuming less energy.
The touchscreen of the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer is versatile, so you can select the time, temperature and function for each basket, and it’ll start cooking! Tefal is one of our favourite air fryer brands as it’s reliable and high quality – and the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer is now cheaper than ever!
Get the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer for under £100 in this cheap deal at John Lewis. This air fryer has two baskets that can cook food at the same time and temperature or independently, depending on what you’re cooking. It’s compact and can easily fit on any countertop space, smaller kitchens and even uni rooms.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.