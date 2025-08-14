Tefal’s best dual air fryer is now under £100 – but be quick!

If you’re looking to upgrade to the best air fryer , then look no further this cheap deal on Tefal’s best dual drawer air fryer. Right now at John Lewis, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer has dropped to under £100 – you’ll need to be quick so you don’t miss it.

Shop the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer

Originally priced at £169, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer is now just £99, saving you £70 on this premium air fryer. For big families and meal preppers, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer has two asymmetrical baskets so you can use the 5.2-litre side for a main and the 3.1-litre one for the sides.

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer has seven pre-set programmes to choose, including air fry, roast, bake and broil. It uses Tefal’s Extra-Crisp technology to cook and crisp up your food while using little to no oil, while cooking food super fast and consuming less energy.

The touchscreen of the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer is versatile, so you can select the time, temperature and function for each basket, and it’ll start cooking! Tefal is one of our favourite air fryer brands as it’s reliable and high quality – and the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer Air Fryer is now cheaper than ever!