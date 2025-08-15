Be quick! KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer has £130 off at Currys
Get 26% off the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer
When I was younger, I always thought it was a bit strange that people got so overexcited about the KitchenAid Stand Mixer. But as I got into baking, a brightly coloured, super powered stand mixer went to the top of my list – and I might have to treat myself to this deal.
Right now at Currys, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer has had a £130 price cut, making it cheaper than ever – but be quick, as this deal is expected to sell out fast.
Shop the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer deal
Originally priced at £499, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is now just £369, saving you £130 (26%) on this premium stand mixer. Included in this deal is the main KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer body, a 4.3-litre stainless steel bowl and three whisking accessories.
If you love baking, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is a must-have, thanks to its 10 speeds and versatile attachments. The tilt-head easily lifts up and down for you to switch out the whisk or beater, and to add or remove the bowl.
Despite its prominent look and size, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer takes up hardly any room in your kitchen – plus when it looks this good, you won’t mind having it out on display!
Save £130 on the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer at Currys. This 4.3-litre stand mixer can knead bread and cookie dough, mix cake batter, whip cream and even shred chicken. This deal is for the Onyx Black colourway.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
