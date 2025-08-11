The only cordless vacuum cleaner I ever recommend is £200 off right now

As someone who’s reviewed more cordless vacuums than I can count, my friends and family know I’m the go-to person when they’re shopping for a new one. I don’t mind it at all – in fact, I love it – but when I don’t immediately suggest the latest Dyson, I can see the surprise on their faces.

That’s because my favourite cordless vacuum cleaner of all time is actually the Shark PowerDetect, and nothing I’ve tested since has even come close. There are almost too many features to mention, so go and check out my full review to find out why I love it so much.

The exciting part is that I’ve just spotted it with £200 off on Shark’s official website. Take a look below:

This particular deal is for the version without the auto-empty base, so if that’s not a priority for you or you just don’t have space for it, it’s a great buy. You still get plenty of handy extras, including a Duster Crevice Tool, a Motorised Pet Tool and a Multi-Surface Tool, so you can tackle just about any mess.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Shark PowerDetect is the follow-up to the hugely popular Shark Detect Pro from 2023. It keeps the clever sensor tech but adds some brilliant upgrades – such as longer battery life and the new DirectionDetect feature. The Flex technology also means you can easily clean under furniture and store it without taking up loads of space.

I absolutely love it, and for this price, I think you will too.