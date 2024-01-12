Shark Detect Pro review: an innovative cordless vacuum with impressive deep-cleaning technologies

It's undeniable that there's a huge amount of cordless vacuum cleaners currently on the market. Top brands such as Shark, Dyson and Vax have really been setting the precedent for other models, and it's invigorating to see certain features being utilised in cheaper and more accessible vacuums. That's why it's so exciting to see these top brands release new and innovative models, especially as they're paving the way for future designs.

One of the latest brands to do this is Shark, known for its extensive range of vacuum cleaners, including cordless models and handheld devices. At IFA 2023, the brand launched its Shark Detect Pro family, including the Shark Cordless Detect Pro Auto Empty System and the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum. Both models offer 50% better suction than their predecessors, as well as a huge array of other features and technologies. At the time, Shark mentioned that they'd continue to add to the range over time, including plans for a robot vacuum cleaner as well.

To find out exactly how great it is, I put the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum to the test. Its range of impressive features caught my eye immediately and I just knew I had to try it out. Keep reading to find out what I thought.

Shark Detect Pro review: price and availability

The Shark Detect Pro has an RRP of £349.99 and is available from the Shark website and other retailers, including John Lewis and Argos.

However, at the time of writing this, Shark is currently holding a January sale. This means the Detect Pro is reduced to £229.99. Take a look for yourself:

Shark Detect Pro review: unboxing and set up

There's nothing worse than unboxing a vacuum cleaner with loads of packaging and hundreds of different attachments, so I was really pleased with the uncomplicated set up of the Shark Detect Pro. It came in a slim box and all of the components were packaged in recyclable materials.

I was also intrigued to see that the Quick Start Guide was printed on the lapel of the box, meaning it was hard to miss! I've never seen this before so thought it was a great touch.

Alongside the Main Unit and QuadClean Floor Nozzle, there was also a Duster Crevice Tool, Connecting Tube, Base Clip and Charger.

The Main Unit, QuadClean Floor Nozzle and Connecting Tube all felt really sturdy and were easily slotted together to make up the vacuum cleaner itself. I was however disappointed at the feel of the Duster Crevice Tool and Base Clip, and thought that the plastic looked and felt cheap.

Shark Detect Pro review: design and features

Like a lot of other cordless vacuum cleaners, the Shark Detect Pro has three modes: Auto, Eco and Boost. However, one of the main things that sets the vacuum cleaner apart from its predecessors is its four deep-cleaning technologies. When in Auto mode, each deep-cleaning setting detects (hence the name) and reacts to the vacuum's surroundings, tracking down and sucking up every kind of mess.

These include DirtDetect, which detects dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts suction power for deep cleaning on carpets. EdgeDetect senses edges and doubles suction for more powerful edge and corner cleaning. FloorDetect auto-detects different floor types and optimises performance, increasing the brush-roll speed up to 2 x for deep carpet clean. Finally, LightDetect responds to low-light areas, automatically illuminating hidden dust and debris.

The LED display shows battery status by displaying the amount of charge you have remaining, making it extremely useful to avoid an unexpected power outage. You can also see the mode you are currently in, and the level of dirt and debris being picked up by the vacuum cleaner from the light indicator.

When the LED indicator light is blue, this means no heavy dirt levels are detected and suction power is normal. When the vacuum senses heavy debris, the light will turn red and suction power will increase. When the indicator light turns amber, debris is being removed. I thought this was an extremely nice feature as it's always intriguing to know how your vacuum cleaner is actually performing.

The QuadClean Floor Nozzle is designed to adapt and react for deep cleaning on both carpets and floors. The unique bristle-guard and comb also actively separates and removes long, short and pet hair, drawing hair directly into the dust cup and helping to leave the bristle brush-roll tangle-free. As someone with long hair, it's just a apart of my weekly routine to remove it from my vacuum cleaner brush roll, so this is a hugely welcomed feature.

The Shark Detect Pro also provides up to 60 minutes of battery life when in Eco mode. This significantly reduces in Auto and Boost mode, so you may need to get a wriggle on if you're hoping to do a whole house clean with powerful suction.

Shark Detect Pro review: performance

Shark recommend cleaning in Auto mode to make the most of the four deep-cleaning technologies, so that's what I began with. I was really impressed with this and could immediately feel the vacuum cleaner switching up its suction levels when on different surfaces. As I moved around the house, the detect technologies meant the volume was constantly changing, so I wouldn't recommend the Detect Pro if you're looking for a quiet cordless vacuum cleaner. However, it was extremely efficient in picking up all kinds of dirt and fluff, and I was impressed with the results it left.

Eco mode was also efficient, and it was clear that this is the mode that used the least amount of battery life. I struggled suctioning up some stubborn pieces of thread when on Eco, so that's when I switched to the Boost Mode which worked wonderfully. However, the Boost mode literally drains the battery, so I'd recommend only using it when needing short bursts of powerful suction.

I also really enjoyed being able to see what deep cleaning technology the Detect Pro was using, and when. For example, I learnt that the my rug had the most amount of debris, as that's when the LED panel turned red. On the other hand, my kitchen and bathroom floors required the least amount of suction, as this was when the LED panel was blue.

I also have to say that the Dust Cup filled up quite quickly after one whole house clean. Again, I've tried other vacuum cleaners that are able to take on a lot more debris, so I can see how this would get rather annoying. That being said, it was extremely easy to empty the Dust Cup over the bin just by lifting up a toggle. I also liked the fact you could see the debris instead of having to guess how full the Dust Cup was. Although, this may be contrary to taste!

As mentioned, I was disappointed at how cheap the fastenings and some attachments felt. I have certainly seen a higher quality in cheaper vacuum cleaners, so I felt this took away from the quality of the Detect Pro. It would have been better if these components were made from the same material as the Connecting Tube, which is a nice smooth aluminium.

The Detect Pro is extremely lightweight, especially when compared to other Shark models. I found it easy to move about and the QuadClean Floor Nozzle was able to move around furniture seamlessly.

Shark Detect Pro review: verdict

Overall, I was impressed with the Shark Detect Pro. It's deep-cleaning settings and multiple suction modes means it lives up to it's predecessors, especially those with Anti Hair Wrap technology. It was able to vacuum up dirt and debris efficiently on multiple surfaces, and its lightweight design made it easy to maneuver. It was disappointing to see the low quality of some fastenings and attachments, and the different suction levels made it rather noisy. However, its effective performance proves it to be a good cordless vacuum cleaner to invest in, and I'd recommend it to anyone.

Shark Detect Pro review: alternatives to consider

One alternative to consider would be the Gtech AirRAM Platinum. Not only is it in a similar price bracket, its versatile design and varying suction settings are incredibly alike to the Shark Detect Pro. It also doesn't come with different attachments, so if you're looking for a simple cordless vacuum cleaner that doesn't mess about, it's a great option. Read our full review of the Gtech AirRAM Platinum to find out more.

Another alternative would be the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro. Just like the Detect Pro, it comes with Anti Hair Wrap technology and an even better battery time. However, this cordless vacuum cleaner instead comes with an assortment of tool attachments for all kinds if cleaning, so it's a great option if you want something a bit more comprehensive.