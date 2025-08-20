Dyson upgrades its best purifiers with new advanced filters – and they cool you, too!

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has updated two of its most popular air purifiers and humidifiers with new advanced filtration technology. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 and the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox now come with carbon filters that capture more NO2 than before.

Dyson has just upgraded its best air purifiers with its most advanced filters yet – and they’re super cooling, too. The updated Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 and Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox feature new carbon filtration technology that captures more odours and gases than before – here’s everything you need to know.

Dyson’s air treatment range is never simple – you might think you’re just getting a fan but in actuality, you’re getting a fan, purifier and dehumidifier in one! The same can be said for Dyson’s new purifiers, as the Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox is a purifier-fan hybrid, while the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 acts as a purifier, fan and heater.

Starting with the new Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 , it’s based on the original design and functionality, but has a new activated carbon filter. The HEPA H13 filter traps 99.95% of particles, and is now enriched with Tris, a chemical that captures odours, gas and VOCs.

Aside from capturing and killing pollutants and bacteria, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses Air Multiplier technology to expel over 290 litres of airflow per second to keep you nice and cool in the summer. But it’s still useful in the winter months, as it has ceramic plates that quickly heat the room it’s in – heating, cooling and purifying, what’s not to like, right?!

(Image credit: Dyson)

The second upgraded purifier is the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox, a somewhat updated version of the five-star Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde . Similar to the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1, the Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox has a new K-Carbon filter that uses potassium carbonate to capture up to 50% more NO2 than before.

Unlike the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1, the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox doesn’t have heating plates, but it can purify, humidify and cool you down. It has a 5-litre tank that gives up to 36 hours of humidification without you having to constantly refill it. This not only improves the air quality in the room, but it works to protect your skin from pollutants.

Available now at Dyson , the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 is priced at £549.99 and the Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox costs £699.99.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors