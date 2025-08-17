Forget Roborock – Aldi launches its very own vacuum line that’s under £100!

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi has launched the Cyclonic Stick Vacuum in stores, following the success of its robot vacuum cleaner. Under £40, the Aldi Cyclonic Stick Vacuum has a 180-degree swivel head and multiple brush attachments for a deep, versatile clean.

Forget Roborock – Aldi is back again with its very own vacuum cleaner line that’s under £40. In the middle aisle of Aldi, shoppers can find what the supermarket giant is calling ‘game changing cleaning gadgets’ including a stick vacuum, window vacuum and a tornado cleaning brush.

Back in July, Aldi launched a robot vacuum cleaner that looked alarmingly similar to models from Roborock, iRobot and eufy. But compared to these brands, the Aldi robot vacuum was just £99.99 but still packed a serious cleaning punch, with its powerful suction, sweeping and mopping functions and app control that was compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Now, Aldi has gone back to basics and is launching three new cleaning products in stores from today. The standout is the Cyclonic Stick Vacuum that has two cleaning levels – eco or maximum – to expertly clean up hardwood floors and carpets.

To cover a wider area, the Cyclonic Stick Vacuum has an 180-degree swivel head and has a long cylinder tube that gets into hard-to-reach areas and corners. It also comes with multiple attachments, including crevice tools and brushes, and a 550ml bin capacity – and it’s only £39.99.

Aldi has also added an Electric Window Vacuum to the middle aisle – think a motorised squeegee which removes dirt from your windows! It has two cleaning pads and a removable water tank that easily covers full length windows, and it’s cordless with a 40-minute runtime.

The third – and my personal favourite – from the new Aldi cleaning range is the Tornado Cleaning Brush. It almost looks like a sticky walking stick, but it has a rotating interchangeable head that cleans up messes and stains without adding too much excess water. It’s also got a powerful 7.4V rechargeable battery that offers up to 70 minutes of cleaning time.

The new Aldi cleaning gadgets are expected to arrive in stores from 17th August.