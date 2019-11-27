Best posture corrector 2019: improve your posture and reduce pain

It can be difficult to maintain a good posture throughout the day, especially when you’re slumped in an old office chair or hunched over your phone for hours at a time.

Experts believe that bad posture can lead to aches and pains, as well as long-term problems with your posture, your spine and even your overall health.

Luckily there are a number of things you can do to improve your posture, including buying one of the best office chairs or investing in a new mattress.

But there are also some of the best posture correctors, including devices, vests and wearable straps that can gradually improve your posture over time too – or at least just having you sitting up a little straighter at your desk each day.

Choosing the best posture corrector

Right now, there aren’t many different kinds of posture correctors on the market. Most of them are worn as straps or a kind of brace underneath your clothing. What this means is you need to figure out whether you want a slim-line posture corrector that can’t be detected under clothes or you don’t mind one that’s bulkier – this will largely depend on what you need to wear to work.

If you don’t like the idea of wearing a posture corrector, there are a few different devices that will help you address issues with your posture without having to wear them around your body. Although these will still need to be strapped onto your clothes.

The best posture correctors to buy right now

(Image credit: Amazon)

Upright GO Posture Corrector and Trainer Best for techies who want a fuss-free option Reasons to buy + Strapless + Personalised training + Real-time feedback Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Although many of the best posture correctors consist of straps or braces that you wear round your back, there are some high-tech options to consider too.

One of the most popular wearable posture tech devices is the Upright GO trainer. This little device is strapless and can be positioned on your back with special adhesives. While it’s there, it will monitor your posture for up to 10 hours. If it notices your posture could do with an improvement, it’ll gently vibrate, making you more mindful of how you’re sitting.

This simple training approach is reported to have had good results. Especially because the device teams up with an app to provide a personalised training programme with goals that you need to try and hit each day.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Upright Go 2 The best high-tech and high price option Reasons to buy + Real-time posture coaching + Lighter and longer-lasting than original Go + Can wear it all day Today's Best Deals $99.95 View at Amazon

We already have the Upright Go posture tracker on our list, which we think is a solid product for simple posture tracking and training. However, if you have a bit more money to spare, we recommend you check out the Upright Go 2.

This posture tracker and corrector works in the same way as the Go. You attach it to your back and from there it’ll vibrate if your posture needs to change. However, the newer version comes with a 30 hour battery life, which means it needs less charging. It’s also smaller, but is packing more in-built sensors, which means it’s even more sensitive to your posture and the way you move.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Modetro Sports Posture Corrector Spinal Support A simple posture corrector designed with comfort in mind Reasons to buy + Simple design + Breathable fabric + Easy-to-wear Today's Best Deals $14.95 View at Amazon

Although many of us may need a rigid posture corrector in order to address years of slouching, if a posture corrector is uncomfortable or annoying to wear, we’re unlikely to keep at it. That’s why we like this simple spinal brace and posture corrector from Modetro, which you can begin wearing for just an hour at a time to build muscle memory.

It consists of simple straps that loop over your shoulders and can be positioned to suit you and gradually tightened. Think of it like wearing a backpack, but without the bag part. This style means it’s likely to help gently correct your posture over time and prompt you to sit up straighter at your desk.

It’s made from a lightweight and breathable material, which makes it convenient and comfortable to wear whether you’re at home or at the office and can be worn under or over your clothes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Marakym Posture Corrector Easily adjustable brace for work, gym or home Reasons to buy + Versatile + Easy-to-adjust + Great reviews Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This simple posture corrector from Marakym has great reviews on Amazon and gradually teaches people with bad posture to sit up straighter. Not only does this make you feel more attentive, it also relieves lots of back, shoulder and neck pain.

This posture corrector is one of our favourites because it comes with easily adjustable straps, has a slim design that works well under work clothes, gym clothes or just when you’re relaxing at home and is also delivered with some handy extras, including a little carry bag and kinesiology tape for sorting out other areas of your body that are in need of some adjustment.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Glamorise Women's MagicLift Front Close Posture Back Support Best for women in need of added back support Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 product + Simple and easy-to-wear + Unique design Today's Best Deals $37.99 View at Macy's

If you wear a bra during the day, then it makes sense to find one that includes extra back support and some posture correcting. We like this back support bra from Glamorise, which has a unique cross-shaped design at the back to bring added support, as well as encourage more mindful posture.

Unlike many other bras, it also has thick, cushioned straps, so as well as support it’s bringing maximum comfort and not straining your shoulders or neck either. Far too many bras bring good support but are made with thin straps that tend to dig in.

(Image credit: Amazon)

VOKKA Posture Corrector for Men and Women Best for serious slouchers or recovery Reasons to buy + Heavy-duty back support + Easy-to-use velcro fastenings + Simple design Today's Best Deals $25.99 View at Amazon

This posture corrector is much longer than many of the others on the list because it’s providing much more support from your neck to your lower back.

This style of posture corrector or back brace is ideal for those who slouch a lot, are suffering from a great deal of lower back pain or are recovering from an injury and need a little more support until they can get back to full strength.

The straps need to be kept tight, but they can easily be adjusted with velcro. This means that, for such a large posture corrector, it’s quite comfortable and can be worn throughout the day if you don’t mind wearing it over clothes or possibly being visible under your clothes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Clever Yellow Back Support Belt Best for lower back pain Reasons to buy + Specifically for back pain + Good for office workers + Ideal for recovery Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you have a problem with posture due to lower back pain, then it’s worth investing in a posture corrector specially designed for that area of your body.

This back support from Clever Yellow addresses lower back pain, which is particularly important if you sit at a desk all day or you’re recovering from an injury and need a bit more support until you’re back at full strength.

It has good reviews because it manages to provide a great deal of support, thanks to its tight fitting and some rods in the rear of the support, but it’s also flexible enough to move around in all day, whether you’re a driver or work at an office.