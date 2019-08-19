Best point and shoot camera 2019: simple cameras to suit your budget

Despite the fact that the smartphone has put a huge dent in the point-and-shoot category of the camera arena, there’s still something to be said for having a dedicated camera to hand.

For a start, even in today’s advanced smartphone world, optical zooming is still relatively restricted. Not to mention the fact that the best smartphones can set you back several hundreds of pounds – if you don’t have that kind of budget but still want to get snapping, a well-featured but simple-to-operate point and shoot camera could be just the thing you need.

If you want to pack something for holidays and nights out that you don’t worry about too much, a point-and-shoot camera is also good for that reason, too. As such, we’ve rounded up the best of those still available on the market, most of which are available at a tasty low price.

How to buy the best point and shoot camera

Generally speaking, those using point-and-shoots aren’t going to be experts in photography, but rather, they’re just looking for something straightforward to use in order to take nice pictures.

That means we’ve concentrated on cameras that don’t require a huge degree of specialist knowledge - they literally allow you to point and shoot to get the shot you want.

For now at least, dedicated cameras still have smartphones bested when I comes to zooming. Some of those on offer here include huge zooms that go up to 40x, such as the Canon SX740. The Nikon Coolpix A1000 and the Panasonic Lumix TZ90 comes up slightly shorter at 35x and 30x respectably, but both offer a range of other features that make up for it.

We’ve also include a couple of cameras that have much larger than average sensors too, including the Fujifilm XF10, which packs an APS-C sized sensor and proves that even when you keep it simple, you can still have fantastic image quality.

If you’re after something cheep and cheerful which offers an all-round good shooting experience, cameras like the Sony WX350 and the Canon IXUS 185 and the Sony WX500 are small, sleek and stylish and can be chucked in a bag and forgotten about.

For adventurous types who might like to be a little rougher with their electronics, a good tough camera that won’t break the bank is the Fujifilm Finepix XP140, which is waterproof and perfect for beach getaways.

Finally if you want the look of something a little more advanced, without the steep learning curve, the Panasonic Lumix FZ82 is a good simple bridge option.

1. Canon SX740 A great point and shoot with a long zoom ready for your next holiday or day out Specifications Sensor: 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 40x (24-960mm equivalent) Battery Life: 265 shots Video: 4K Weight: 299g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Very long zoom + 4K Video + Tilting screen Reasons to avoid - Small sensor - No raw shooting - Screen not touch-sensitive

Aimed primarily at travel and holiday photographers, the SX740 packs in a powerful 40x optical zoom. In 35mm terms, that gives you 24-960mm to play with. It’s great for snapping faraway subjects and still fits neatly into your pocket or handbag for convenience when travelling light. The SX740 brings some upgrades over its predecessor, the SX730, including the addition of 4K video recording, but there’s still no touch-sensitivity for the screen or raw format shooting, which is a shame. Still, it helps to keep the price at a very reasonable point.

2. Panasonic TZ95 A long zoom and plenty of extra features make this is a solid all-rounder Specifications Sensor: 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch MOS Zoom: 30x (24-720mm equivalent) Battery Life: 380 images Video: 4K Weight: 328g Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy + 4K Photo + Long lens + Manual controls Reasons to avoid - Small viewfinder - Not strong in low light - Expensive

Panasonic’s range of “TZ” (travel zoom) cameras have long been a firm favourite among those looking for a small, sleek yet powerful compact camera for their travels. The latest version is the TZ95. While it doesn’t (quite) have the longest lens on the market - a 30x optical zoom should be enough for the vast majority of shooting situations. A wide range of other useful functions definitely makes up for having the slightly shorter lens - we’re big fans of 4K Photo, which helps you to capture spur-of-the-moment shots from moving subjects (great for pets and kids), while being able to shoot in raw format and take manual control is great for those who are a little more experienced than the average beginner.

3. Fujifilm XP140 A good value tough compact ideal for beach trips and family outings Specifications Sensor: 16.4MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 5x (28-140mm equivalent) Battery Life: 240 frames Video: 4K Weight: 207g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Good value + 5x zoom \ + Easy-to-use Reasons to avoid - 4K only at 15p - Struggles in low light

There are lots of “tough” cameras on the market at the moment, but we like the XP140 for being cheap and cheerful, making it ideal for family holidays and trips to the beach. Whether you intend to use it yourself or pass it on to the little ones to have a go at capturing some moments, you can’t go far wrong with the XP140. At its price point, it’s not too much of an investment either - chuck it in a bag and forget all about it. It doesn’t take the best pictures in the world, but the fact that you can take it underwater, cover it in sand and generally bash it about more than makes up for that fact.

4. Fujifilm XF10 A pocket-friendly camera with a DSLR-sized sensor Specifications Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Zoom: Single focal length (28mm equivalent) Battery Life: 330 frames Video: 4K Weight: 278.9g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + DSLR sized sensor + Pocket-sized + USB charging Reasons to avoid - 4K only at 15p - Image stabilisation lacking - No zoom

One of the big criticisms of point-and-shoot cameras is that their small sensors result in lower-quality images. However, if you’re willing to accept some trade-offs, a camera like the XF10 could change all that. You only get one focal length (28mm equivalent), so there’s no zooming to enjoy here, but you get a sensor that’s the same size as those found in many DSLRs or mirrorless cameras. A big tick in the box for image quality. You can use it in fully automatic and just soak up all that lovely high image quality, but if you’re a bit more experienced there’s also a full range of manual controls. The only major let down is that 4K is limited to just 15p, so it’s probably not going to be top camera of choice for video fans.

5. Nikon Coolpix A1000 Keen to keep a foot in the compact ground, the A1000 offers 35x optical zoom Specifications Sensor: 16MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 35x (24-840mm equivalent) Battery Life: 250 shots Video: 4K Weight: 330g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Long zoom + 4K Video + Tilting screen Reasons to avoid - Small viewfinder - Average image quality

Boasting a super-long 35x optical zoom, the A1000 is ideal for those who are already fans of Nikon (perhaps you are already toting a DSLR or mirrorless camera). It’s also well-suited to those who just want to point and shoot and not worry too much, with a plethora of automatic and filter modes for all your holiday shots. With its small sensor image quality isn’t the best you’ll ever come across, but it’ll certainly get you closer to the action than your smartphone will.

6. Canon IXUS 185 A super cheap compact for nights out and day trips Specifications Sensor: 20MP 1/2.3-inch CCD Zoom: 8x (28-224mm) Battery Life: 210 Video: 720p Weight: 126g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: N/A Reasons to buy + Super cheap + 8x zoom + Easy-to-use Reasons to avoid - Image quality not amazing - Low-resolution video

If you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful point and shoot camera that comes in at under £90, then the IXUS 185 is a good option. It features an 8x optical zoom lens which should give you enough flexibility for most situations, while it’s easy-to-use operation means it’s good to go right out of the box. You shouldn’t expect the finest image quality in the world from this model, but it’s a great option for sticking in your bag and not worrying about it in situations where you might be concerned about more expensive models. At under 130g, you might not even notice it’s in there, too. On the downside, there’s no connectivity here so you’ll have to wait until you get home to share your images.

7. Sony WX350 A simple point and shoot offering 20x optical zoom Specifications Sensor: 18.2 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 20x (25-500mm equivalent) Battery Life: 470 Video: 1080p Weight: 164g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi & NFC Reasons to buy + Decent battery life + Cheap + 20x optical zoom Reasons to avoid - Full HD video only

This older model remains a best-seller because it offers a lot of value for money. At under £150, it doesn’t represent too much of a dent in your finances, but gets you 20x closer to your subjects. Well-suited to travel and day trips, it’s got a range of fun features such as a panoramic mode, 14 scene modes and a range of digital filters to spruce up your shots. Most smartphones might outshine cameras like the WX350 at the wide-angle end of the lens, but even the most advanced smartphones can’t offer such an extensive zoom, making it a great value flexible option.

8. Canon SX730 A great point and shoot for your next holiday or family day out Specifications Sensor: 20.3 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 40x (24-960mm equivalent) Battery Life: 250 Video: 1080p Weight: 300g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Long zoom + Tilting screen + Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - Screen not touch-sensitive

If you’re looking for a simple camera but don’t want to skimp on zoom capability, then the SX730 makes a lot of sense. Offering a 40x optical zoom, it’ll get you nice and close to distant subjects, while a host of automatic and scene modes will do all the hard work for you. It’s got Bluetooth connectivity to maintain an ‘always on’ connection with your phone for quick and easy social media sharing, while the tilting screen is ideally placed for selfies and family portraits.

9. Panasonic TZ80 A slightly older travel zoom available at a great price Specifications Sensor: 18.1MP 1/2.3-inch MOS Zoom: 30x (24-720mm equivalent) Battery Life: 320 Video: 4K Weight: 282g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-FI Reasons to buy + 4K video + 30x optical zoom + Viewfinder Reasons to avoid - Fixed screen - Not great in low light

You can pick up the TZ70 for under £220, making it a great last-minute travel buy for your next trip or holiday. It gives you a 30x optical zoom and comes with a range of automatic and scene modes that makes taking pictures super easy. It’s also got Panasonic’s innovative “4K Photo” modes which allow you to extract action shots from short video clips in-camera. It’s got a small – but useful – viewfinder which comes in handy when shooting in bright sunlight and you can share your shots via the inbuilt Wi-Fi.

10. Panasonic Lumix LX15 A one-inch sensor point and shoot camera for those with a little more to spend Specifications Sensor: 20.1 MP 1-inch CMOS Zoom: 3x (26-78mm equivalent) Battery Life: 260 Video: 4K Weight: 310g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Large sensor + 4K Video + High image quality Reasons to avoid - Limited zoom range - Relatively expensive

Although you might find the Lumix LX15 on some “premium” compact camera lists, it makes it here because although it offers some advanced functions, it’s also got a number of easy-to-use automatic, scene and creative modes that anyone can get involved with. It’s a nice option for those looking for something pocket friendly without skimping too much on image quality, thanks to its larger than average one-inch sensor. The zoom is a little more limited, but it’s still flexible enough for most ordinary situations – while the tilting screen is great for selfies and the like. It’s also got 4K Video and 4K Photo which make it great for any budding videographer looking to get something small and light.

11. Sony WX500 A teeny tiny point and shoot camera packing a 30x optical zoom Specifications Sensor: 18.2MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 30x (24-720mm equivalent) Battery Life: 400 Video: 1080p Weight: 236g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi & NFC Reasons to buy + Super small size + 30x optical zoom + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - No touchscreen

If zoom is your thing, but a lot of real estate isn’t, then Sony’s WX500 is a fantastic option. It somehow manages to cram in a 30x optical zoom into something that’ll squeeze into even the skinniest of skinny jeans. Furthermore, it’s also got a very generous battery life and a range of shooting modes which make it ideal for first-time buyers looking for a small and sweet travel camera. If you’ve got particularly large hands you may find the cramped size a problem, but otherwise, it’s a feat of engineering not to be ignored.

12. Panasonic Lumix FZ82 A bridge camera with 60x optical zoom but beginner friendly controls Specifications Sensor: 18.1MP 1/2.3-inch MOS Zoom: 60x (20-1200mm equivalent) Battery Life: 330 Video: 4K Weight: 616g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + 60x optical zoom + 4K Video + Automatic modes Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Viewfinder small

If you’re looking for something to take on your holidays without the fuss of learning how to use a myriad of different complicated settings, then the Lumix FZ82 is a good option. While it has manual controls available, it’s also got plenty of automatic, semi-automatic, scene and creative modes for those who just want to point and shoot. However, it’s also got a seriously long lens, coming in at a whopping 60x for plenty of flexibility when it comes to shooting those distant subjects. On top of that, there’s also 4K Video and 4K Photo, plus a small viewfinder for using when bright light puts the rear screen out of action.

13. Fujifilm Finepix XP130 Waterproof and shockproof for all your family can throw at it Specifications Sensor: 16.4MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 5x (28-140mm equivalent) Battery Life: 240 Video: 1080p Weight: 207.5g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Tough construction + Easy-to-use Reasons to avoid - Low image quality - Low zoom - No 4K video

This budget tough cameras is a great option for beach holidays and general family usage. With its simple controls and hard to crack construction, it’s the perfect model for slinging in your bag before a day at the pool, or for snorkeling and the like. It’s unlikely to set the world alight when it comes to image quality, but it’s there for situations that your smartphone (or other point and shoot cameras) just can’t cope with – such as deep underwater. You might also want to give it to young children to allow them to capture some memories without worrying about breakages, too.

