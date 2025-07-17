This GoPro Max 2025 deal is better than Prime Day, and somehow still available
The online retailer is selling GoPro's revamped 360-degree camera for nearly £100 off
Prime Day came and went, and we saw a ton of exciting GoPro deals. Now that it's gone, one might assume the deals have also disappeared, but no! I just found an excellent offer on the Hero 2025, which is the revamped model that was launched only a few months ago.
The revamped GoPro Max (2025) is a robust 360° action camera built to thrill. With dual lenses capturing 5.6K at 30 fps, plus crisp 16.6 MP stills, it lets you record every angle with stunning clarity.
Don't fancy shooting from a 360-degree angle? No problem. Swappable to “HERO” mode, the new Max also shoots 1440p/60 or 1080p/60 video and 5.5 MP photos for traditional POV footage.
The updated GoPro Max (2025) delivers immersive 5.6K 360° video and 18 MP photos with rock-solid HyperSmooth stabilisation. Now waterproof to 5m, it features a universal ¼-20 tripod thread and an upgraded Enduro battery for improved cold performance. AI-powered Quik editing, object‑tracking effects, and cloud-ready ease make it a creative powerhouse on a budget.
Ruggedly waterproof to 5 m and packing GoPro’s proven Max HyperSmooth stabilisation and horizon levelling, it handles rough conditions and dynamic adventures with ease.
The updated model introduces a universal ¼–20 tripod thread under its folding fingers and ships with a high‑capacity 1,600 mAh Enduro battery, delivering longer runtimes and improved cold-weather performance.
It also features six mics with wind-noise reduction for immersive audio, and fully stitches 360° footage in-camera for seamless editing. The newly redesigned Quik mobile app introduces AI-powered object tracking, cinematic motion effects, keyframing, and direct cloud upload support, enabling fast and seamless storytelling.
All this comes with a lower price tag: now just £265.27 on Amazon (down from £350), the Max (2025) packs pro-grade hardware, polished software and incredible value into a compact, creative powerhouse.
It's worth noting that the brand recently teased the successor of the Max, the GoPro Max 2, but that camera will likely sell for a (much) higher price tag, whenever it might hit the shelves.
