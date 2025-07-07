This pebbled-sized action camera is perfect for POV filming and it’s on sale for Prime Day
It’s one of the dinkiest action cameras on the market
If you’re looking for a compact action camera for your outdoor adventures from a true first-person perspective, then we’ve found the perfect deal. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, the dinky Insta360 GO 3S has 20% off, taking it down from £349.99 to £279.99.
This action camera is super cute (if an action camera can be cute); it’s literally the size of a pebble, yet it shoots crisp, high-quality 4K video. Thanks to its clever magnetic design and a wide range of handy accessories, you can stick it, clip it, or wear it just about anywhere – making it easier than ever to capture footage from angles and perspectives you never thought possible.
Tiny but mighty, the Insta360 GO 3S packs a 4K punch into a thumb-sized camera you can stick, clip, or wear anywhere. It’s made for hands-free, POV creativity, perfect for capturing life as it happens. Magnetically mountable, waterproof, and paired with a touchscreen Action Pod, this is storytelling without limits or bulk.
It does also come with a touchscreen action pod that the camera unit sits within, just incase you want to capture smoother on-the-go footage. Plus, if you want to take it under water, you can, as the GO 3S has an IPX8 water rating, while the pod is IPX4 splashproof. Albeit, its battery life is slightly shorter than its predecessor – it’s down to 38 minutes, and total pod-included time is 140 minutes – as 4K footage chews through more power.
In our GO 3S review, we awarded this tiny action cam five stars, praising its fun new shooting modes, impressive image quality, and the creative freedom it gives users to capture content on whatever way they desire. As we previously said, if you're looking for one of the best action cameras, then this is a serious contender, even more so at this fantastic price.
