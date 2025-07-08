I use this camera everyday – it's now £25 cheaper in hidden Prime Day deal!

As a lover of photography, I like to keep a camera at hand pretty much all the time. Having a capable shot-snapper around for when I see something worth capturing is a must for me, and I've grown especially fond of one in particular.

The Polaroid Go (Gen 2) has barely left my bag since I first reviewed it, and now you can snag a bargain on one of your own. The camera and a 16 shot pack of film can be yours for just £84.99 at Amazon!

So, what is it about the Polaroid Go which I love so much? Well, for starters, it's tiny. The diminutive frame is barely even noticeable in a big backpack, but it'll also squeeze neatly into body bags or totes without making a fuss.

Often, it won't even be in a bag at all – the included wrist strap means I can simply leave it in my hand, ready to snap away at a moment's notice. The small frame ensures your hand won't cramp up, even on longer photo walks.

The other thing I love about the Go is its film. Taking the classic Polaroid form factor and shrinking it down makes for an utterly adorable end product. There's quite a lot of detail to be found still, despite the smaller size.

Even better than the size, though, is how cheap it is. I love Polaroid cameras, but it's no secret that the film can be pretty steep. You'll wind up paying around £2 per shot here in the UK – not cheap!

The Polaroid Go film works out approximately half as expensive, making it a solid choice for those on a tighter budget. It also pulls it broadly in line with offerings from alternative manufacturers like Instax.

If you're on the hunt for a small everyday camera with a bit of character, this is a solid pick.