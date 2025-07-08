DJI Prime Day Sale is now live – 5 unmissable drone and action camera deals you can't miss

Amazon is chock-full of bogus products, but you can always rely on DJI to offer some quality drone deals, especially on Amazon Prime Day. In 2025, the best drone manufacturer slashed the prices of some of its most popular products, including action cameras and power stations, too.

Shop the DJI Prime Day Sale at Amazon

Most importantly, everyone's favourite compact drone, the DJI Neo, is on offer. This is the cheapest the beginner drone has ever been, selling for only £145. It's a bargain price for such a versatile model. Of course, there are more than just one offer, although none quite as cheap as the Neo deal.

Apart from the DJI Mic Mini, which is down to £63 (1 TX + 1 RX combo). Also on offer is the latest Action Osmo 5, the standard Combo selling for as little as £249. If you're looking for more drone deals, the Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo is down to £1,949 (from £2,299).

If you're into content creation, you might want to check out DJI's Prime Day Sale. We're not saying you might regret it if you don't, but it certainly won't hurt having a good look around. Without further ado, here are five of the top deals in the sale.

Save 14% DJI Neo: was £169 now £145 at Amazon The DJI Neo Fly More Combo includes extra batteries and accessories to extend flight time. The Neo itself is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Save £50!

Save 15% DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £229 at Amazon The ultra-affordable DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant beginner drone from the best drone manufacturer. If you're a budding pilot, the Mini 4K will provide the perfect entry to the wonderful world of aerial videography.

Save 20% DJI Mini 4 Pro: was £689 now £549 at Amazon Though compact in size, the DJI Mini 4 Pro delivers exceptional flight and camera performance that’s truly impressive. If you're looking to buy your first camera drone and aren’t sure which model to choose, look no further. One of the best sub-250-gram drones on the market!

Save 38% DJI Osmo Action 4: was £289 now £179 at Amazon ​The DJI Osmo Action 4 (Standard Combo) features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and captures 4K video at up to 120 fps. Its 155° ultra-wide field of view and dual touchscreens enhance shooting flexibility. The durable design ensures waterproofing up to 18 m without a case, and the long-lasting battery supports extended recording sessions.