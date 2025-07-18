Very drops a surprising discount on this 5-star DJI drone bundle deal post Prime Day
We're talking a £200 saving
Prime Day may have come to an end last week, but there are plenty of other online retailers with summer sales on. This means there’s still some great DJI deals flying about, and I’ve just found one for anyone looking for a drone that’s highly portable, yet doesn’t compromise on performance.
Very has reduced the Mini 4 Pro More Combo by £200, taking its price down from £979 to £779, which is a very healthy discount, especially as it wasn’t even this cheap during the Prime Day sale.
As well as the Mini 4 Pro drone – which can shoot videos in up to 4k resolution @ 100 fps – this bundle also comes with a shoulder bag, the RC 2 controller, a two-way charging hub and three additional batteries, giving you everything you need to start shooting content straight out the box.
Though compact in size, the DJI Mini 4 Pro delivers exceptional flight and camera performance that’s truly impressive. This bundle also comes with the RC 2 controller, two-way charging hub, three additional batteries and a shoulder bag for storing everything in.
In our five-star review, the Mini 4 Pro was praised as “smooth as driving an automatic car” and so intuitive “even an ape could fly it.” With speeds up to 36 mph, 34-minute flight time, upgraded obstacle sensing, and smart modes like ActiveTrack and MasterShots, it makes capturing cinematic shots effortless.
Weighing in at under 250 grams, the Mini 4 Pro isn’t just compact enough to slip into a small bag – it also benefits from less restrictive drone regulations. Despite its lightweight build, it delivers pro-level features, making it a standout choice for anyone seeking high-end performance in a highly portable package.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
