GoPro’s best action cam just got way more affordable in this unmissable deal

Had your eye on the GoPro Hero 12 Black but missed the Amazon Prime sale? Good news – it’s still on offer and for a very good price too.

Right now you can snap it up for £243.92, saving you over £150 off its original price tag, which is a pretty large (and rare) saving on such a high-performing action cam.

Although the Hero 12 isn’t the latest model – there’s the Hero 13 too – when we reviewed both cameras the 12 still stood out on top for us, which is why we gave it a five-star review , and takes the spot as the best GoPro .

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £243.92 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 12 Black delivers 5.3K video at 60fps, 27MP photos, and advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. Waterproof to 10 meters, it features a front-facing LCD, improved battery life, and wireless audio support. Compact yet powerful, it's perfect for capturing adventures with professional-quality footage in any environment.

Whether you’re into water sports, vlogging, or just looking to level up your travel footage, the Hero 12 delivers. It captures crystal clear 5.3K video footage at 60fps and 27MP images, and thanks to the new high dynamic range, shots are delivered with greater detail and vibrant colour.

It also features GoPro’s all-new advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, to ensure steady, smooth content, even in challenging conditions. Plus, with a big battery boost, with 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K @ 60 fps (the highest performance setting), you’ll be able to capture more action without worrying about running out of power.

As we all know, GoPro is top of the game when it comes to action cameras, and now that the Hero 12 has been reduced, there's no better time than the present to snap it up!