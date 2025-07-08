The sexiest GoPro in recent times is £100 cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

GoPro is offering some incredible deals this Prime Day. We've already seen offers on bundles and accessories, but the most exciting thing we've seen all day today is that the brand-new Forest Green colourway of the coveted Hero 13 Black is down to £299, which is £100 cheaper than the RRP.

The Forest Green model is identical to the standard Black colourway, but it looks way cooler. The brand launched an Arctic White version earlier this year, and it was gone in an instant. This time around, GoPro evidently produced more to keep up with the demand.

Save 25% GoPro HERO13 Black in Forest Green: was £399.99 now £299.99 at GoPro The latest and greatest GoPro – in green! The Hero 13 in Forest Green is functionally identical to its black counterpart, but adds a bit of outdoor flair with the new colour. And now you can own it for £100 less.

The model is available directly from GoPro's website and Amazon, with the same price listed at both. That said, it's always best to buy it directly from the manufacturer, as you get better aftercare that way.

The Hero 13 Black is powered by GoPro’s GP2 processor and a 1/1.9″ 27 MP CMOS sensor, delivering stunning 5.3 K video at 60 fps, or ultra‑smooth 4 K at 120 fps and dramatic 2.7 K slow‑mo at 240 fps. It also offers Burst Slo‑Mo, capturing 400 fps at 720p or 360 fps at 900p for intense action sequences.

HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation with horizon lock ensures shake‑free footage, while HDR HLG and 10‑bit colour offer deeper dynamic range. The camera now supports Wi-Fi 6 for lightning-fast transfers, plus Bluetooth GPS tagging.

A beefed‑up 1 ,900 mAh Enduro battery delivers around 2.5 hours of continuous 4 K30 or over 80 minutes at 4 K60 with cooling. Rugged, waterproof to 10 m, it features dual screens, voice control, AirPods support, magnetic mounts, and compatibility with HB‑Series interchangeable lens mods (Ultra‑Wide, Macro, Anamorphic, ND) that auto‑adjust upon attachment.