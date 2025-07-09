7 drones under £350 in the Amazon Prime Sale – including DJI, HoverAir and more

The best drones aren’t often cheap, so if you’ve been keen to dip your toe into the world of aerial videography but have been held back by hefty price tags, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is the perfect time to leap.

That being said, a great drone doesn’t have to cost a fortune either; there are plenty of more affordable models around, even from big brand names like DJI. Although, these are often geared more towards beginners. Nevertheless, their capabilities shouldn’t be underestimated.

For those on a bit of a budget, I’ve rounded up seven of the best Prime Day drone deals that I’ve spotted for under £350, from brands like HoverAir, Potensic, and even DJI. Now you can take to the skies without completely draining your bank account.

DJI Neo: was £169 now £137.75 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Grab it at its lowest-ever price!

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £225 at Amazon If you're a budding pilot, the Mini 4K will provide the perfect entry to the wonderful world of aerial videography. Weighing just 249 grams, it delivers crisp 4K video and has multiple intelligent modes, so that you can capture stunning panoramas and QuickShots.

Potensic Atom 2: was £399.99 now £319.99 at Amazon This lightweight drone from Potensic is an excellent little flyer, delivering crisp, clear 4K video and the ability to capture both 12MP and 48MP images. It comes with plenty of autonomous shooting modes to make shooting more fun, has an impressive 32-minute flight performance, and folds down neatly for easy portability, making it a great companion for travel, vlogging, or casual aerial photography.

HOVERAir X1 : was £299 now £276.50 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a lightweight, pocket-sized drone designed for effortless personal photography. It features a 2.7K camera, intelligent flight modes, and requires no controller—just one-button operation or app control. Perfect for selfies and travel, it's easy to carry and ready to fly in seconds.

DJI Mini 3: was £339 now £295 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 is an attractive choice for beginner pilots with its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills, 4K video and quotes an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.

DJI Neo Fly More Combo: was £299 now £238 at Amazon The Neo itself is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. The DJI Neo Fly More Combo includes extra batteries and accessories to extend flight time.

DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo: was £449 now £379 at Amazon As well as additional batteries and a two-way charging hub to extend your flight time, the DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo also kits you out with a DJI RC Motion 3 Controller and DJI Goggles N3, for an even more immersive flight experience.