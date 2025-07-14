This adorable DJI drone beats its Prime Day price – but it probably won’t last long

If you missed the chance to snag a DJI drone during the Amazon Prime sale, you’re in luck. One of DJI’s top-rated (and most adorable) models – the Neo – has just fallen to an even lower price than it was during the shopping event; a pretty rare occurrence, but one we’re sure many aerial videographers will be happy about.

Now, you can pick up the DJI Neo for just £137.75, which isn’t only cheaper than its £145 Prime price tag, but the cheapest price its ever been since its release last September. This dinky drone can film stunning 4K video and has an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for those who want to capture cinematic shots without carrying a full-sized drone.

Cheapest ever price DJI Neo: was £169 now £137.75 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Grab it at its lowest-ever price!

The DJI Neo comes with plenty of automated flying modes, including QuickShots, so that you can capture dynamic, cinematic footage with minimal manual control, and AI subject tracking, so you can shoot hands-free footage. It also has a level 4 wind resistance rating, so content remains steady in light winds.

Its battery life is slightly limited in comparison to larger models – you get around 17-18 minutes of flight time – and it isn’t the speediest drone either. However, for new pilots and content enthusiasts, it provides more than enough features to explore creative aerial shots without the complexity or cost of higher-end drones.

As we said, it's rare that the Neo has remained on offer after the Prime Day Sale, let alone gone down in price. If you missed your chance at snapping up a great drone at a cheap price, grab this one while you can, as we imagine this one will fly off the shelves.