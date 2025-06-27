Best Prime Day DJI drone deals: Big discounts on drones, bundles, and accessories

Are you looking to find yourself one of the best Prime Day DJI drone deals? No need, we’ve done all the hard work for you, so you don’t have to sit aimlessly scrolling. Drones aren’t cheap, so there’s no better time than a big sale event, like Amazon Prime Day, to try and grab a bargain.

There’s still a little bit of time till the sale starts – this year it runs from midnight on Tuesday 8th July to 11:59 pm on Friday 11th July – however, in good ol’ Prime Day fashion, the deals have already started flying in thick and fast. Even newer drones, like the Air 3s and the Flip are already on offer.

If you’re not sure which drone is right for you, don’t worry, we’ve flown pretty much every DJI drone there is, so you can always check out what we’d consider are the 'best drones’, before you hit that buy button.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day DJI deals that you can currently get your hands on. We’ll be updating this page as and when new deals fly in, so don’t forget to bookmark it and keep checking back. If there’s a deal that takes your fancy, grab it while you can!

Best Prime Day DJI deals

DJI Flip: was £479 now £549 at Amazon The DJI Flip is a brilliant camera drone, blending impressive AI features, stunning 4K camera performance, all in a lightweight, user-friendly design. It's an ideal choice for new pilots ready to elevate their aerial creativity.

DJI 3S Air Fly More Combo: was £1,239 now £1,100.96 at Amazon One of DJI's newer drones, the 3S Air strikes a perfect balance between performance, camera quality, and portability. It has a dual-camera drone with 4K/60 video, LiDAR obstacle sensing, and up to 45 minutes of flight time – ideal for serious creators and enthusiasts.

DJI Mini 3: was £339 now £295 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 is an attractive choice for beginner pilots with its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills, 4K video and quotes an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.