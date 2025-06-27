Best Prime Day DJI drone deals: Big discounts on drones, bundles, and accessories
Amazon Prime Day's DJI deals are flying in thick and fast
Are you looking to find yourself one of the best Prime Day DJI drone deals? No need, we’ve done all the hard work for you, so you don’t have to sit aimlessly scrolling. Drones aren’t cheap, so there’s no better time than a big sale event, like Amazon Prime Day, to try and grab a bargain.
There’s still a little bit of time till the sale starts – this year it runs from midnight on Tuesday 8th July to 11:59 pm on Friday 11th July – however, in good ol’ Prime Day fashion, the deals have already started flying in thick and fast. Even newer drones, like the Air 3s and the Flip are already on offer.
If you’re not sure which drone is right for you, don’t worry, we’ve flown pretty much every DJI drone there is, so you can always check out what we’d consider are the 'best drones’, before you hit that buy button.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day DJI deals that you can currently get your hands on. We’ll be updating this page as and when new deals fly in, so don’t forget to bookmark it and keep checking back. If there’s a deal that takes your fancy, grab it while you can!
Best Prime Day DJI deals
The DJI Flip is a brilliant camera drone, blending impressive AI features, stunning 4K camera performance, all in a lightweight, user-friendly design. It's an ideal choice for new pilots ready to elevate their aerial creativity.
One of DJI's newer drones, the 3S Air strikes a perfect balance between performance, camera quality, and portability. It has a dual-camera drone with 4K/60 video, LiDAR obstacle sensing, and up to 45 minutes of flight time – ideal for serious creators and enthusiasts.
The DJI Mini 3 is an attractive choice for beginner pilots with its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills, 4K video and quotes an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag.
The Neo itself is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. The DJI Neo Fly More Combo includes extra batteries and accessories to extend flight time.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.