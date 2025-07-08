7 best GoPro accessory deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

You can get a GoPro Hero 13 bundle for over £100 off at Amazon right now, but if you're looking to upgrade your current GoPro with some official accessories, the deals below are the ones you want to check out. From lens mods to grips and beyond, I've selected seven GoPro accessories that are currently on sale for less this Prime Day.

Shop the best-selling GoPro accessory deals at Amazon

For example, the Chesty V2 is a must-have for any GoPro fan, as it enables you to capture footage from an angle that really pulls the viewers in as soon as they see it, which is exactly what you need for social media. We called the Volta Grip "the king of GoPro grips" in our review, and now it's £10 off.

You'll also find yet more grips and protective housing for various GoPro models, as well as different lens mods for the Hero 9, Hero 10, and Hero 13 models. It's something for everyone! Oh, and the compact GoPro Hero is also on sale for Prime Day, priced at only £169 right now.

Save 10% GoPro Chesty V2: was £39.99 now £36 at Amazon Strap in and get hands-free footage with the GoPro Chesty V2. This lightweight, padded harness gives you stable, immersive shots from your chest, perfect for biking, skiing, or hiking. It’s adjustable, breathable, and built for action-packed adventures.

GoPro Volta: was £119.99 now £109 at Amazon Boost your HERO run time (up to 5.5 hours of 4K30) and shoot hands-free. Volta transforms into a one-handed grip, pops open tripod legs, and doubles as a wireless remote. Weather-resistant and eco-conscious, featuring recycled plastics, this is ideal for adventurers and vloggers seeking versatility and extended sessions.

Save 15% GoPro Macro Lens Mod for HERO13 Black: was £129.99 now £110.99 at Amazon Get up close like never before! This official macro lens mod snaps onto the HERO13 Black for razor-sharp details from just 11 cm away. Features a rotating focus ring, tool-free install, and automatic camera mode switch. Perfect for creative slo-mo, nature, or product videography in any environment.

Save 17% GoPro 3-Way 2.0 (Tripod/Grip/Arm): was £69.99 now £57.99 at Amazon Three accessories in one sleek package, this updated 3-Way works as a camera grip, tripod, or extension arm. It’s compact, waterproof, and ideal for capturing dynamic shots without packing extra kit. A GoPro essential, now more versatile than ever.