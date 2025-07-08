This GoPro Hero 13 bundle has dropped to a record-low price for Prime Day
If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a great action camera, now’s your chance. This GoPro Hero 13 bundle has just hit its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, knocking over £100 off its asking price.
For £309, not only do you get the latest GoPro camera, but this bundle also comes with additional accessories, including two enduro batteries and a waterproof shutter remote, so you can shoot content more easily and for longer.
The GoPro HERO 13 Black records in 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second and is waterproof up to 10 meters, making it suitable for underwater adventures. The bundle comes with two Enduro batteries and a waterproof shutter remote, so that you can start and stop recording or take a photo with just one button.
GoPro’s top-tier action camera delivers high-quality 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, capturing crisp detail with exceptional clarity. For fast-paced moments, it also shoots in 4K at 120fps, making it ideal for smooth, dramatic slow-motion shots. Plus, HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation ensures your footage stays steady and smooth, even on the roughest adventures. If you want to head underwater, the Hero 13 can also withstand depths up to 10 metres, so you can get some fantastic underwater shots.
