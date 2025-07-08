T3 Awards-winner 8K action camera falls to lowest-ever price in Amazon Prime Day Sale

Insta360 has been challenging GoPro for years, and the former's best effort to dethrone the latter so far materialised in the T3 Awards-winner Ace Pro 2, which is now much cheaper than its RRP for Prime Day.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is a flagship action camera built around a powerful 1/1.3″ 8K sensor co-engineered with Leica, delivering exceptional detail, clarity, and dynamic range.

It records up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps, and 2.7K at 120fps, with Active HDR available up to 4K60. The wide-angle Leica Summarit lens captures a 157° field of view with an f/2.6 aperture for immersive footage.

Save 18% Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Standard Bundle: was £389.99 now £319.99 at Amazon Capture life in ultra-smooth, ultra-wide detail with the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. This compact powerhouse delivers razor-sharp 4K video, uncanny stabilisation, and intuitive touchscreen controls. From vlogging and adventuring to creating cinematic clips, the Ace Pro 2 delivers pro-level results without the bulk.

FlowState Stabilisation with Horizon Lock ensures silky-smooth footage even in demanding action scenarios. The Ace Pro 2 features dual screens, a large, flip-up 2.5″ touchscreen and a front-facing display for quick framing and mode readouts. Weighing 177g, it’s compact, rugged, and waterproof to 12 metres without a case.

Audio quality is enhanced thanks to a wind-reducing microphone system and support for external microphones, including both wired and wireless options. The 1,800mAh battery supports fast charging (80% in around 18 minutes) and can even reverse charge other devices.

Smart features include voice and gesture control, PureVideo low-light mode, built-in timelapse and Hyperlapse, dashcam loop recording, and seamless app integration for easy editing and sharing. The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is ideal for creators, adventurers, and anyone who wants cinematic results in a highly portable package.