This DJI action camera didn't get five stars – but at this new low price, I'm ready to buy one

Amazon Prime Day has made this camera a total bargain
In recent months, I've really become sold on the idea of an action camera. While I can't profess to do much which would be considered 'action', I do love the idea of perfectly smooth footage for a relatively modest outlay.
For me, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is the ultimate pick, but until now it has been just a smidge more costly than I'd have liked. Fortunately for me – unfortunately for my bank balance – the Amazon Prime Day sale has made it more affordable than ever before.
Right now, you can buy the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for just £239 at Amazon!
Save £80 on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro at Amazon!
When we originally reviewed this product, it didn't quite break the five-star barrier. That's not to say it's not good – it's a fantastic camera – but the upgrade over the previous generation was a little more slight than some had hoped.
Still, with such a generous amount slashed from the price tag, the prospect is almost entirely different. At under £250, this becomes a seriously good value offering, complete with an enviable spec sheet.
You'll find a 1/1.3-inch sensor inside, which is capable of capturing still images at 40MP. Up to 4k/120fps video is also on offer, allowing users to capture epic slow motion footage.
Users will enjoy a pair of OLED panels on the front and rear of the device, ensuring you've always got eyes on what's being recorded. The camera is also waterproof up to 20m, while four hours of battery life should be enough to keep you going throughout the day.
If the cut-price deal on offer here is still a smidge to much for your wallet, check out this deal on its predecessor – the DJI Osmo Action 4. That can be had for just £165 right now – a total bargain for those happy to give up some of the features from the newer model.
