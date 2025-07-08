Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Amazon Prime Day? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone is on offer for its lowest-ever price
If you’re reading this, then I’m guessing I wasn’t the only one holding out until Amazon Prime Day to see if the DJI Neo would be on offer. The dinky selfie drone is super affordable – even at full price – but there’s never harm in waiting to see if you can save a little more off to sweeten the purchase.
Good news – there is. Even better, the DJI Neo has dropped to its cheapest price ever, as you can now buy it for just £145 – an absolute bargain! In fact, there are actually lots of exciting Prime Day DJI deals, but the Neo is by far an absolute steal.
The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Grab it at its lowest-ever price!
The Neo has remained incredibly popular, ever since its launch last year, thanks to its affordable price, compact design, automated flying modes, and brilliant camera performance. It’s certainly not the speediest drone in existence, and is best suited for new pilots; however, it's a versatile tool for content creators and enthusiasts alike.
It’s not just the Neo that’s on offer either, there’s plenty of Combo deals – including the Fly More Combo and Fly More Motion Combo – incase you want to kit yourself out fully with more batteries, essential accessories, and a charging hub.
DJI Neo Amazon Prime Day deals
The DJI Neo Fly More Combo includes extra batteries and a two-way intelligent charging hub and other accessories to extend flight time for even more time in the sky.
As well as additional batteries and a two-way charging hub to extend your flight time, the DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo also kits you out with a DJI RC Motion 3 Controller and DJI Goggles N3, for an even more immersive flight experience.
