Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Amazon Prime Day? Here's what I found

If you’re reading this, then I’m guessing I wasn’t the only one holding out until Amazon Prime Day to see if the DJI Neo would be on offer. The dinky selfie drone is super affordable – even at full price – but there’s never harm in waiting to see if you can save a little more off to sweeten the purchase.

Good news – there is. Even better, the DJI Neo has dropped to its cheapest price ever, as you can now buy it for just £145 – an absolute bargain! In fact, there are actually lots of exciting Prime Day DJI deals , but the Neo is by far an absolute steal.

DJI Neo: was £169 now £145 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Grab it at its lowest-ever price!

The Neo has remained incredibly popular, ever since its launch last year, thanks to its affordable price, compact design, automated flying modes, and brilliant camera performance. It’s certainly not the speediest drone in existence, and is best suited for new pilots; however, it's a versatile tool for content creators and enthusiasts alike.

It’s not just the Neo that’s on offer either, there’s plenty of Combo deals – including the Fly More Combo and Fly More Motion Combo – incase you want to kit yourself out fully with more batteries, essential accessories, and a charging hub.

DJI Neo Amazon Prime Day deals