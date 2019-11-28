Best lube 2019: quality lubricant to use with your sex toys and during sex

The best lubes can be used during sex and masturbation (solo or together), as well as for use with sex toys, including everything from vibrators to Fleshlights. Lubricant is essential when using sex toys and there’s a wide range of choice on the market, including those that are specific to the material of the toy you use, and whether you are using it vaginally or anally.

There are now lubes in different flavours – from Prosecco to peach and lubes in bright colours and different textures. Lubrication is no longer just an essential to ensure that sex-toy play is safe but it has become are part of the enjoyment.

Silicone toys need water-based lubricants while metal or glass toys can take water or silicon-based lubrication so check before you buy.

(Image credit: Coco de mer)

1. Coco De Mer Divine Glow Aqua Lubricant The best lube for use with all sex toys Specifications Size: 100ml **Type** Water-based Reasons to buy + Stylish packaging + Ultra smooth

Like all Coco De Mer products the design and quality of the Divine Glow Aqua Lubricant is in the luxury range.

As this is a water-based lube it’s suitable for use on all sex toys: silicone, metal and glass. It can be used with latex condoms, too.

We found that its ultra-smooth texture makes it easy to use and as it’s long-lasting, this 100ml bottle won’t disappear after a few weeks.

The design of the bottle, and the box it comes in, is very stylish so you won’t feel the need to squirrel this away from the bathroom cabinet.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

2. Lovehoney Liquid Silk The best lube for a silky smooth feel Specifications Size: 250ml **Type**Water-based Reasons to buy + Great value + Non-tacky with no residue

This water-based best lube choice comes in a handy pump, making it easy to use, so no fumbling around tipping bottles upside down in a crucial, heated moment.

We found the texture to be beautifully silk-smooth, leaving no sticky or tacky residue. We were also impressed on how little was needed to lubricate, so a 250ml bottle will prove to be good value.

It’s suitable for all sex toys and it can be used vaginally and anally, Liquid Silk is also safe to use with condoms.

(Image credit: Sliquid)

3. Sliquid H2O Original The best lube for keeping it natural Specifications Size: 125ml **Type**Water-based Reasons to buy + No parabens or glycerin + Formulated for sensitive skin

Sliquid’s H20 Original has been formulated using plant-based cellulose as a thickening agent instead of glycerin or other sugar derivatives, like many other lubes on the market.

It’s also made without parabens, so H20 is a good choice for anyone with sensitive skin or a tendency for allergic reactions. “Formulated” say Sliquid “by sensitive women for sensible women”.

The texture is super slippery and because it’s perfume-free there’s no off-putting smell or taste either. Oh, and it’s vegan, too.

(Image credit: Pur )

4. Pjor Backdoor The best lube for taking the back route safely Specifications Size: 100ml **Type** Silicone-based Reasons to buy + Long-lasting + Super-slippery

As suggested by the name, Pjor’s Backdoor is formulated for anal use. As this is a silicone-based lube it’s not suitable for use with silicone sex toys so reserve this lubrication for glass or metal toys only.

Lubes made for anal play need to be longer-lasting as the anus is not a naturally lubricating area. Backdoor has been designed to stay the distance and we found that its super-slippery texture lasts… and lasts.

Backdoor comes enhanced with jojoba. This is a relaxant that can help anal sex toy play go smoothly, so it’s a good choice for beginners.

(Image credit: LELO)

5. LELO Personal Moisturiser Lubrication with added panache? You got it! Specifications Size: 150ml **Type:** Water-based Reasons to buy + Stylish packaging + Good for sensitive skin

You can always expect a bit of class from Swedish sex toy manufacturer LELO and this lube certainly ticks that box arriving in a stylish bottle that could pass as an expensive moisturiser or perfume.

Unscented, and glycerin and paraben-free, this lube is good for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Enriched with aloe vera, LELO’s Personal Moisturiser feels very gentle and as it’s pH balanced there were no concerns about having any reaction or discomfort.

We were impressed by the luxurious texture, which is non-greasy. It feels so moisturising, we weren’t surprised to learn that this best lube pick can also be used for full-body massages.

(Image credit: YES)

6. YES Organic Water-Based Lube Say 'yes' to odourless lube Specifications Size: 100ml **Type:** Water-based Reasons to buy + Organic + No smell, taste or colour

Made with aloe vera, this organic lube is carefully balanced so as not to upset the pH balance in the vagina. It’s compatible with all sex toys and latex condoms.

At just 50ml, the bottle felt a little small but we found that only a tiny amount was enough to use during sex-toy play and it didn’t get sticky or tacky.

Perfumed lubes can be off-putting for many and so it was a relief to find that this lube is blessedly fragrance free, with no smell or taste. An added bonus is that it leaves skin feeling super moisturised.