T3 takes on the Dyson Airwrap with its own hair styler – and it’s seriously affordable

Watch out Dyson – T3 has launched its very own all-in-one hair styler, and it could seriously rival the Dyson Airwrap in terms of price and looks. The T3 Aire 360 is a ceramic air styler blowout kit that combines the brand’s most popular products into one styling tool.

It’s safe to say that the Dyson Airwrap completely changed the hair styling game when it came out in 2018. Featuring a main body with multiple attachments, the Dyson Airwrap quickly became a go-to hair tool, due to its ability to dry, straighten, curl, blow dry and achieve styles in one handy device – see our five star Dyson Airwrap review for more.

But there was one thing that stopped many people buying the Dyson Airwrap – the price. The Dyson Airwrap can be tricky to get your hands on, and it has a starting price of £479 which is why Dyson Airwrap alternatives have become increasingly popular over the years.

Most recently, T3 – what a great name! – has debuted its own air styler, the T3 Aire 360 . With its CeraGloss ceramic technology, the T3 Aire 360 uses air to gather hair and curl or blow dry it to create long-lasting looks with little heat damage. It uses high heats, but the SoftAire drying concentrator and other attachments are gentle to hair and help protect its natural moisture.

(Image credit: T3)

Compared to the Airwrap, the T3 Aire 360 comes with the main Aire 360 base, the SoftAire drying circulator, oval brush, and left and right versions of the ceramic curler attachment. It has less attachments than the Airwrap, and two curling barrels while the Airwrap has one which you can customise the airflow with a twist at the top of the attachment.

But T3 has cleverly limited the amount of attachments and has stuck to providing its best and most loved products, having received feedback from its customers. The air styler also has a lighter construction, a beautiful blush pink colour and it’s seriously affordable.

The T3 Aire 360 is priced at £249.99 and available to buy at T3 Micro . As of writing, the hair styler has been discounted to £199.99.