Best cabriolets to buy 2014

Previous Next 4/15

Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

You've heard the story about the American muscle car that can't go around corners, right? Well, this beefy offering from Chevrolet bucks that trend thanks to some serious investment in the handling and chassis development departments. It still has a glacier-melting 6.2-litre V8 underneath the bonnet that can be specified in either 432bhp or the slightly less ridiculous 405bhp guise, so expect to be stopping at almost every petrol station you pass. Chevrolet interiors are notoriously substandard but that also doesn't really matter, this is a thoroughbred muscle car with steroid-slurping looks and a heavy metal soundtrack that is all the more enjoyable thanks to a lack of roof.

£40,345 | Chevrolet