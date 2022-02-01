Hints & Tips

If you have old or broken tech that you want to get rid of, you can sell them to Laptops Direct and get up to £800. The Laptops Direct trade-in service means you can sell them your old phones and laptops and they’ll pay you in cash once they’ve evaluated their value.

Laptops Direct also offers a schools, college and university discount. Whatever educational purposes you need your laptop for, Laptops Direct will pair you with the perfect piece of equipment and you can get discounts on them, plus expert advice and finance and lease options.

FAQs

What delivery options does Laptops Direct offer? Laptops Direct have standard, next day, nominated and pre 1pm delivery. Depending on the size of your item, delivery starts at £2.99 for standard delivery on small items and can go up to £29.99. Customers can also click and collect from one of the Laptops Direct stores or your local pickup point.

What’s the Laptops Direct returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days after delivery. To start a return, log in to the Laptops Direct returns portal and follow the steps. Once Laptops Direct have authorised your return, you can send it back to them or arrange a courier to pick it up. Once Laptops Direct have received and inspected your order, they’ll issue a refund.

How do I track my order? To track your order, log in to your Laptops Direct account to check your delivery status. Alternatively, you’ll receive email confirmation after your order has been dispatched.

Does Laptops Direct offer any warranties? Yes. Laptops Direct offers a UCover 3-year warranty extension plan and all their products come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

What payment methods are available? Laptops Direct accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Amazon Pay.

Do Laptops Direct offer an installation service? Laptops Direct offer specialist installations which you’ll need to pay for when purchasing your device so they can organise delivery and installation.

Is there a Laptops Direct store near me? There are three Laptops Direct stores in East Midlands, Elland and Huddersfield. The easiest way to shop Laptops Direct is on their website.

How do I contact the Laptops Direct customer service team? To contact Laptops Direct, call 0330 390 3060 or send them a message on their website.

How to use Laptops Direct discount codes

1. Find the Laptops Direct discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Laptops Direct discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the basket or checkout page, enter your discount code into the ‘Promotional code’ box and click ‘Apply’. You’ll get a notification if the code has been successful and the discount will be visible on the order.

4. If the discount code is for delivery, this will be applied once you’ve decided your delivery method at the checkout.

How do I sell my old tech with Laptops Direct?

(Image credit: Unsplash)

When your technology and electronics start to get a little old, we all seem to have the same routine. We’ll buy something new, get everything off of the old device and then put it away in a dark cupboard to collect dust, never to be used again. Instead of forgetting your old tech until it’s time to move or have a clear out, sell your old tech to Laptops Direct instead.

The Laptops Direct easy trade-in service helps you sell your old phone and laptop for amazing prices. You don’t have to be a Laptops Direct customer to take part in this scheme. All you need is an old piece of equipment and you can get up to £800 back from Laptops Direct.

To take part in this trade-in scheme, get in contact with Laptops Direct, explain what you want to sell and they’ll give you a rough quote straight off the bat. If you decide that’s the deal for you, send Laptops Direct your old phone or laptop and once they’ve received, inspected and evaluated it, they’ll send you the cash within 48 hours. Even if your tech isn’t in the best condition, they’ll still accept it but they won’t if it’s broken or faulty. Plus, if you decide you want it back, Laptops Direct will send it back to you.

The Laptops Direct trade-in service is so easy to use, it doesn’t take too long and it’s also free! So instead of forgetting your old tech or throwing it into landfill, send it to Laptops Direct to trade for cash.

What hard drive do I need?

(Image credit: Pexels)

Computer peripherals, software and storage can be a little hard to get your head around, even if you find the technicalities and jargon of computing easy. Hard drives are something that tends to stump people. What is it? How much space do I need? What type is right for me? We’ve got all the answers for you here.

A hard drive or a fixed disk is an electro-mechanical data storage device that stores and retrieves digital data from a computer, laptop, mobile phone and so on. It uses magnetic storage and spinning magnetic platters or discs to hold information, files, pictures, documents and videos. Hard drives can be internal or external to a computing device but either way, they’re great pieces of equipment to have on you especially if you keep a lot of things on your computer.

To find the right hard drive for you, check out the specifications and performance. If you need a lot of storage go for something bigger and if you don’t, pick an average size so you can expand if needed. Transfer speeds are also important as you don’t want to wait around for ages while you transfer data to and from your drive. If you’re ever at a loss of what hard drive or storage style you need, Laptops Direct have hundreds of options available and they can help you to find the right one when you contact their team of experts.