Gymshark discount codes for July 2022

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Gymshark, make sure you sign up to their emails. By signing up to the Gymshark newsletter, subscribers receive the latest updates, access to exclusive competitions, early details on new product launches and special prizes. Gymshark has a strong social media presence, so for more content, news and offers from Gymshark, follow their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok and Discord pages.

For news on collections, launches and general advice from personal trainers and athletes, check out the Gymshark blog. The blog is full of recipes, behind the scenes of new collections and interviews with athletes and Gymshark collaborators. Gymshark also has its own Training App, full of workouts and exercise tips.

Gymshark offers many exclusive discounts to different customers. If you’re an NHS worker and Blue Light Card Holder, you can sign up to get an exclusive discount at Gymshark. Students get a 10% discount at Gymshark with Student Beans and youths also get a 10% discount with Youth Discount.

Gymshark runs regular sales throughout the year. If you want some discounted gym clothes, check out Gymshark during Black Friday, Boxing Day and the Summer sales, and you can often find collections from Gymshark with up to 70% off.

FAQs

Does Gymshark offer free delivery? Gymshark offers free standard delivery on orders over £45. If your order is under £45, you’ll have to pay £3.50. Gymshark also offers Express delivery which is free if you spend over £65 or £4.50 on orders under £65. You can also choose between Royal Mail, Evri and DPD.

What’s the Gymshark returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Gymshark order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving your order. Your items must be unworn and unwashed with all tags still attached. To start a return, head to the ‘Returns Portal’ to get started. Returns are free and your refund will be issued once Gymshark has received your return.

Can I cancel my order? To change your Gymshark order, you’ll have a 15 minute window once you’ve placed the order to cancel it. If you miss this window, you’ll have to wait until your items arrive and go through the returns process.

Can I exchange my order? You can exchange your order within 30 days of receiving it. Exchanges can only be made if you’re exchanging an item for a different size.

How do I track my order? When your order is dispatched, you’ll receive an email from Gymshark that will have your tracking information and links inside. If you have a Gymshark account, you can log in and view your order history and status.

What do I do if I receive a faulty item? If your order arrives and it's faulty, contact the customer service team to organise a return, refund or replacement. You’ll need to send them the order number, item name and photos that show the fault and the Gymshark logo and label on the item.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, Klarna, Afterpay and Paybright.

Is there a Gymshark store near me? Gymshark is an online-only company so you’ll have to shop on their website. When Gymshark has an in-person event like a pop-up, it will be announced on their website or social media and you can attend to buy clothes and meet the team.

How do I contact the Gymshark customer service team? To contact Gymshark customer service, you can start a live chat on their website or email support@gymshark.com.

How to use Gymshark discount codes

1. Find the Gymshark discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Gymshark discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order details at the checkout, you’ll see a box that says ‘Gift Card or Discount Code’. Enter your code here and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the discount will be applied to your total.

Popular activewear & accessories from Gymshark

(Image credit: Gymshark)

As a gym and fitness brand, Gymshark is the number one destination for both men and women for stylish and practical activewear. While Gymshark was initially aimed at men, it was reported in 2020 that two thirds of their sales are on their women’s line of gym wear and accessories. So what can you find at Gymshark?

Firstly, Gymshark is most recognisable because of its logo. The Gymshark logo is a bold angular design of a shark’s head and the font is stylised in bold capital letters. Every piece of Gymshark clothing or accessory that you buy will feature this logo, and many of their collections feature the capitalised Gymshark print in a large and bold way, for example, the waistbands of popular leggings.

Speaking of leggings, Gymshark is best known for their leggings collections, particularly the Seamless and Flex lines. The Seamless collection features shorts, leggings and sports bras which don’t have any seams, making them more comfortable yet still supportive and most importantly, squat proof.

Most recently, Gymshark came out with the Wtflex collection which received some backlash due to its 'strange' prints, patterns and structures. Not one to shy away from criticism, Gymshark recently relaunched the collection with funny clothing titles like ‘Wtflex Cyborg Seamless Sports Bra’ and addressing that it’s the line that ‘everyone loves to hate’.

Whether you’re looking for tops and leggings to workout in or comfortable loungewear to wear while relaxing around the house, Gymshark has a wide range of clothing to choose from.

What is the Gymshark training app?

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Alongside its range of fitness apparel, Gymshark also has its own training app. The Gymshark Training app is available for both iOS and Android devices and is free to download. There is a paid-for platform if you want the premium version of the app with more features and workouts which costs £4.99 / $4.99 a month.

The Gymshark Training app is a platform dedicated to helping the Gymshark community reach its fitness goals. It has an extensive workout library to dive into and you can create your own workouts or plans and track your progress. It has training and workouts for any fitness level, from beginners to professionals, and you can choose workouts with specific equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells and resistance bands. The app can be used by those who like to workout at home, those who love the gym and those who like to workout outside.

Alongside its workouts from personal trainers and Gymshark athletes and influencers, the Gymshark Training app can also be completely customised by you, including making your own workouts and plans. To create a custom workout, you go to the settings, name your workout and add the exercises you want to do, including additional features like reps, weight amount and sets. Once you’ve set this up, you can start your workout and it will play exactly how you want it to. This is a great feature of the app, as you can completely personalise your workouts and get some extra motivation and structure through the app.