Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Appliances Direct, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Appliances Direct email newsletter, subscribers get the latest launches, offers and news on a wide range of appliances and brands. For more deals and product information, make sure to check out the Appliances Direct Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube pages.

There are a few ways to shop the Appliances Direct sale. First, click ‘Exclusive Deals & Promotions’ underneath the top bar on the website. Here, customers will feature offers on specific brands or products like cashback deals, discounted subscriptions and free gifts with eligible purchases. Next, click ‘Outlet Clearance’ on the right hand side of the top bar that’s highlighted. This is the refurbished outlet clearance section, where you can find cheap deals and huge savings on top appliances. The outlet regularly has up to 60% off so you can save a big amount of money on refurbished items.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Appliances Direct sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Appliances Direct. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

What delivery options are available at Appliances Direct? Appliances Direct delivery options include next day delivery, nominated day delivery and click and collect. Depending on your delivery method of choice and the size of your items, charges will vary and will be calculated at the checkout.

What’s the Appliances Direct returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery. Make sure your order is unused and in its original packaging. To start a return, head to the returns portal on the Appliances Direct website and follow the steps. Once Appliances Direct have received and assessed your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, Appliances Direct will send you an email with tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Appliances Direct accepts all major credit and debit cards.

Will Appliances Direct install my order? Appliances Direct offer specialist installations for a wide range of appliances. This is a service that you’ll need to pay for when purchasing your item so the Appliances Direct team can organise your delivery and installation.

What is Appliances Freedom Extended Care? The Appliances Freedom Total Cover is an additional warranty from Appliances Direct that compliments any manufacturer guarantee on a specific appliance. This protects you and your item once the manufacturer cover expires. It’s a monthly payment of £2.99 and comes with great protection benefits, including replacements, extra parts and accidental damage.

What warranties are available? In addition to the Appliances Freedom Total Cover, all goods from the Appliances Direct website come with a 12 month warranty from the manufacturer.

Is there an Appliances Direct store near me? Appliances Direct is an online retailer so your best option is to shop them online. Alternatively, you can visit their showrooms in Huddersfield, East Midlands and Elland.

How do I contact the Appliances Direct customer service team? To contact Appliances Direct, call 0871 984 4416 or send them a message on the website.

How to use Appliances Direct discount codes

1. Find the Appliances Direct discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Appliances Direct discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to your basket.

3. At the basket page, you’ll see a box that says ‘Promotional Code’. Enter the code into this box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, you’ll receive a notification to say that it’s been successful and the discount will be applied to your order total.

5. Appliances Direct also have delivery discount codes which you’ll need to enter in the delivery section of the checkout.

Small appliances at Appliances Direct

(Image credit: Appliances Direct)

While Appliances Direct are best known for stocking larger home appliances, the website and showrooms are full of smaller appliances for the garden, kitchen and bathroom. To shop small appliances, click ‘Small Appliances & Floorcare’ located on the top bar. Here, you can shop all the best essentials you need in your household.

You can never have enough kitchen appliances in your home. More and more food preparation machines have become the norm in most households, like air fryers, blenders and stand mixers. Appliances Direct is a great retailer to look at for cheap deals on popular appliances, especially from big brands. The brands available on Appliances Direct include Ninja, Russel Hobbs, electriQ, Beko, Delonghi, Breville and more. Whatever your budget, Appliances Direct have the latest and greatest appliance products which can fit all home or flat sizes. With so many options available, Appliances Direct product range is especially handy for people going off to university or who have a small kitchen.

Appliances Direct has a full collection of floorcare, including robot vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners and other cleaning accessories. Shark, Dyson, Vax and Karcher are very popular models and you can find stick, cylinder, upright, robot, handheld and window vacuum cleaners.

Garden tools are also something that Appliances Direct do well. From lawn mowers to hedge trimmers, they have everything you need to keep your garden fresh and tidy throughout the seasons. Head to the ‘Small Appliances’ section of the website to find more household essentials, including humidifiers, coffee machines and security cameras.

The Appliances Direct refurbished outlet

(Image credit: Appliances Direct)

Buying products that are refurbished is a great way to spend some money and prevent items from ending up in landfill. Refurbished items often get a bad name or reputation but that’s because not many people understand what ‘refurbished’ means. Often, they’re assumed to be broken devices that are second hand but that’s not entirely the case.

In most cases, a refurbished product is the result of customer returns. Chances are, someone has changed their mind about a purchase and sent it back to be resold. This is often why you’ll see ‘Open Box’ on some refurbished products as they have been opened but not properly used. On some occasions, there may be a small fault with the item and the customer has decided to send it back for a refund or exchange rather than sending it back to be fixed.

When a company receives a returned item, their team of experts will inspect the product, clean it, replace any broken parts and generally restore it back to new. However, once a product has been opened and returned, it can no longer be sold as new, regardless of whether it’s never been used or has no problems. So for full transparency, they’re marked as refurbished and are sold for a slightly lower price.

Retailers like eBay, Amazon and Dyson all sell refurbished items in their outlets, just like Appliances Direct. In the ‘Outlet Clearance’ section of the site, you can find huge savings on refurbished or ‘open box’ appliances. ‘Refurbished’ will be included in the title of the product and the description will explain why it’s been refurbished and what condition it’s now in.