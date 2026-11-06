Columbia's iconic 1986 outdoor jacket is back after 40 years, and it's a glorious reminder of how colourful outdoor gear used to be

Columbia is the latest outdoor brand to embrace the retro revival, digging into nearly 90 years of archives to bring back two of its most recognisable designs.

The new Columbia Icons collection kicks off with the Bugaboo II 1986 Interchange Jacket, celebrating its 40th anniversary, alongside the Bugaboot 1.0, the brand's first-ever hiking boot design from 1993.

Both return in their original black, purple and teal colourways with throwback branding and plenty of old-school outdoor charm.

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It's a striking departure from the more understated colours that dominate modern technical outerwear, though, as expected, the collection isn't entirely about nostalgia, with updated materials and technologies bringing these archival pieces into the present day.

A colourful piece of outdoor history

The Bugaboo II 1986 Interchange Jacket debuted four decades ago and helped establish the brand's reputation for versatile outdoor clothing thanks to its interchangeable construction.

The reissue retains that familiar 3-in-1 setup, pairing an Omni-Tech waterproof shell with a removable fleece liner.

(Image credit: Columbia)

It’s practical for everything from autumn hikes to winter commutes, as you can wear either layer alone or zip them together for extra warmth and weather protection.

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I adore the colours, from the black shell with purple panels to the teal zip pulls; plus, the fleece liner comes in a wonderfully unapologetic shade of purple.

A legendary sneaker designer's forgotten outdoor boot

Peter Moore, the legendary footwear designer best known for creating the Nike Air Jordan 1, helped develop the Bugaboot 1.0 in 1993.

Moore also worked extensively with Adidas, which makes his contribution to Columbia's first footwear design an interesting chapter in sneaker history.

The revived boot retains its distinctive mix of rugged leather and waterproof rubber duck-boot construction, with a chunky silhouette that fits today's retro footwear trends.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Underfoot, Columbia added its Omni-Grip traction technology and a specially designed lug pattern, while the black upper features purple detailing and teal accents.

Each pair also features individually numbered embroidery on the tongue, adding another collectible element to the design.

Columbia has previously revisited the Bugaboot as a limited-edition release, but bringing it together with the Bugaboo jacket gives the latest collection a more cohesive archival identity.

(Image credit: Columbia)

For now, Columbia Icons includes these two designs, though the branding suggests the company sees plenty more potential in its extensive back catalogue.

The Columbia Icons collection launches on 13 November 2026, with early access for Greater Columbia Rewards members at 7am PT, followed by a wider release at 8am PT via Columbia's US website and selected retailers.

The Bugaboo II 1986 Interchange Jacket costs $220, while the Bugaboot 1.0 is priced at $250. UK, EU and AU pricing and availability for this specific drop have yet to be confirmed.