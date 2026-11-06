Hotpoint’s new range cooker has air fryer and pizza settings – and it’s made me excited about ovens again

In Summary Hotpoint has launched new range cookers, featuring 10 models in two sizes

Each range cooker is made up of three separate ovens which combine air fry, pizza and steam cooking

The Hotpoint range cookers start at £1,299

Hotpoint is celebrating its 115-year anniversary by launching a new collection of range cookers. With 10 models available in two different sizes and three finishes, the new Hotpoint range cookers offer multiple cooking functions, and prove that oven cooking is making a comeback in 2026.

Due to the rise of air fryers , ovens have become obsolete. However, trends come and go, and this year, large appliances like ovens and microwaves have been gaining popularity again.

As a kitchen expert, I’ve noticed that the main thing causing this oven mania is that many brands are adding extra cooking features to them, like air fryer and pizza settings. Hotpoint’s new range cookers offer these functions and more in 90cm or 100cm sizes.

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The Hotpoint range cookers are made up of three separate ovens, so – like an air fryer – you can cook different meals using different methods at the same time. The main oven on the 90cm Hotpoint range cooker comes with air frying technology, so it can rapidly heat your food so it cooks quicker, and uses less oil.

(Image credit: Hotpoint)

The top oven in the Hotpoint range cooker acts as a pizza oven with its dedicated pizza setting. It reaches 310°C and cooks from the base upwards so it gives your pizza a crisp bottom without burning the cheese or toppings. The top oven can also cook fresh or frozen pizzas in as little as 10 minutes, so it’s almost like having a traditional pizza oven in your home.

For those who like cooking with steam, the 100cm size of the Hotpoint range cooker will be your favourite. It combines a multifunction oven with fan and static ovens, and offers a steam setting where you can pour water into the oven to steam foods like fish, bread and vegetables.

Both 90cm and 100cm Hotpoint range cookers come with hobs, so it’s a full oven system that you can add to your home. Three ovens might seem excessive, but the Hotpoint range cookers are great for big families, batch cooking and the upcoming festive season where you’re juggling mains, sides and desserts.

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