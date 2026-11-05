This Xiaomi indoor security camera has dual lenses, and starts phone calls when you wave at it

In Summary Xiaomi has launched its new indoor security camera, the Smart Camera C701 Pro

The Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro has dual ultra-wide and telephone lenses, 9x hybrid zoom and AI detection features

It’s priced at £109.99 / $129

Xiaomi’s new indoor security camera might be one of the most advanced models I’ve seen in a long time. The Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro has dual lenses, impressive zoom and views, and clever AI detection features, including gesture recognition to start phone calls.

Dual lens cameras have become a popular security trend this year, offering double the views in one sleek model. The Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro is a recent dual lens model to hit the market, and its two camera lenses offer 4K Ultra-HD resolution that captures images in crisp, clear detail.

The dual lens cameras on the Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro include a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP long-range telephoto lens. They work together to monitor every area of your home, and offer 360° horizontal and 180° vertical views so you won’t miss a thing.

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The camera lenses also support 9x hybrid zoom which automatically zooms and tracks objects. Unlike other camera’s zoom which often goes out of focus during extreme close-ups, the Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro scales images to retain details and clarity.

As an indoor camera, the Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro is petite and takes up minimal space, so you’ll hardly notice it in your home. It reminds me of Eve from Wall.E with its two lenses (or eyes), and while it’s wired, its cables can tuck away neatly.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro really comes into its own with its tracking and detection. Like most cameras with AI detection, the Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro can differentiate between humans and pets, and can detect unusual noises, like babies crying or vases breaking.

When the Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro hears these noises, it’ll alert you via notifications on the Xiaomi Home app. It also has a proactive alerts feature which allows it to recognise key areas, and its entrances and exits. If the camera detects your child has left a specific room, it’ll notify you immediately on your phone.

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Speaking of phones, the Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro comes with gesture recognition. If you make an ‘OK’ gesture at the camera, it will start a call for you, using its box speaker and noise-cancelling microphone.

I’m not sure why you’d want a gesture-based call feature, but it’s a fun thing to have, I guess. Personally, I’d worry about making accidental calls, but for enhanced privacy, the Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro supports physical lens shielding, so you can turn the lenses off if you don’t want it to see or record anything.

The Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 Pro is available to buy for £109.99 / $129 at Xiaomi .