Netflix reuniting Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie for "stylish" new gangland thriller

Having both entered the movie scene with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Guy Ritchie and former market trader Jason Statham have since made another four films together, with a fifth in post-production. Now they're about to make yet another one, with Netflix reuniting the pair for a new gangland thriller to hit the streaming platform.

Ritchie first cast Statham as Bacon in Lock, Stock and then as Turkish in Snatch. The partnership continued in their third gangland crime drama, Revolver, and six years later, Wrath of Man. They switched to spy shenanigans for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre a few years ago, but have returned to their roots for Viva La Madness – based on the book sequel to Daniel Craig's Layer Cake.

The filming of that movie wrapped earlier this year, so now it's onto the next project – Dogfight, which Netflix revealed will start production in 2027.

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Little is known about the plot so far – and Statham's role – but according to Variety it's described by Netflix as a "stylish revenge actioner" set in the London criminal underworld. So no change of pace there.

To be fair, Ritchie is riding high at the minute after the enormous successes of The Gentlemen – the series based on his 2019 film – and Mobland, starring Tom Hardy. They have proved highly popular for Netflix and Paramount+ respectively.

Mobland was originally planned as a spinoff of The Gentlemen, but it was decided to keep them separate in the end. It begs the question though of whether Dogfight will tie into either of them. If so, it'd most likely be The Gentlemen as it's a Netflix project.

It could well be completely separate though, as "revenge actioner" suggests a darker tone to the Netflix TV series.

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Either way, we'll be right there watching as it seems the British director and his acting best mate seem to be both hitting their stride right now.